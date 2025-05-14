Real Estate Transactions | April 28-May 2, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: April 28
Grantor: Courtney D. Elbrecht
Grantee: Evan R. Johanning, Stephanie A. Johanning
Address: 506 Mobile Street, Waterloo
Cost: $215,000
Date: April 28
Grantor: Cindy Wayland, George Wayland
Grantee: Erin Friedman
Address: 3167 Bouhne Drive East, Waterloo
Cost: $435,000
Date: April 28
Grantor: Rodney Tenholder
Grantee: Emilee K. Cornell
Address: 212 West Washing Street, Columbia
Cost: $284,000
Date: April 29
Grantor: Patricia M. Mosbacher, Terry L. Mosbacher
Grantee: Caitlyn M. Touchette
Address: 406 Walnut Street, Waterloo
Cost: $184,000
Date: April 29
Grantor: MJH Rentals and Storage LLC
Grantee: James M. Jessup, Megan E. Jessup
Address: 421 South Main Street, Waterloo
Cost: $238,900
Date: April 29
Grantor: Michael R. Seger, Sarah B. Seger
Grantee: Columbia Land Company LLC
Parcel: 11-05-400-007
Cost: $93,000
Date: April 29
Grantor: Kathleen D. Horvath, Ray W. Thiele
Grantee: Barbara J. Meketa
Address: 413 Monroe Street, Waterloo
Cost: $185,000
Date: April 30
Grantor: Hubbard Investment Fund
Grantee: JLP Design and Build LLC
Address: 1501 Clover Drive, Columbia
Cost: $105,000
Date: April 30
Grantor: Barbara L. Hines
Grantee: Linda Siscel, Robert Siscel
Address: 518 Southview Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $270,000
Date: April 30
Grantor: Matthew J. Cerminn, Ruthanne Cerminn
Grantee: Christopher Giuliana
Address: 317-319 Hannah Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $108,740
Date: April 30
Grantor: Bigger Picture Holdings LLC
Grantee: Pizza Shells & Works Illinois INC
Address: 5901 Route 3, Waterloo
Parcel: 11-17-117-026
Cost: $1,000,000
Date: May 1
Grantor: Elle Settles, Trevor Settles
Grantee: Ashley Osterhage
Address: 315 Kolmer Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $456,500
Date: May 1
Grantor: Jason Schmidt Construction CO
Grantee: James A. Purl, Sally A. Purl
Address: 952 Forbs Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $387,350
Date: May 1
Grantor: Sunset Ridge Enterprises LLC
Grantee: William C. Federhofer Jr.
Address: 2415 Sunset Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $519,000
Date: May 1
Grantor: Fannie Mae
Federal National Mortgage
Association
Grantee: Brittany Schrand
Address: 1922 Ames Road, Red Bud
Cost: $105,000
Date: May 2
Grantor: Gerald A. Frederick Jr., Lisa A. Frederick
Grantee: Bartholomew A. Muehlberg,
Gabrielle A. Muehlberg
Address: 6309 Southbrook Court, Waterloo
Cost: $335,000
Date: May 2
Grantor: Jerry Kernzer (deceased),
Nicole L. Oritz (administrator)
Grantee: Jon Lamb, Katherine Lamb
Address: 5506 LL Road, Waterloo
Cost: $125,000
Date: May 2
Grantor: Alexander Huck, Emma Huck
Grantee: Morgan Basden, Robert Baden
Address: 521 Micah’s Way, Columbia
Cost: $397,000
Date: May 2
Grantor: Dawn G. Ritzel, Kirk W. Ritzel
Grantee: Jessica Turner, Max Turner
Address: 1401 Ridge View Court, Waterloo
Cost: $395,000
Date: May 2
Grantor: Eric D. Parker
Grantee: Kirk W. Ritzel
Address: 121 North Orchard Lane, Hecker
Cost: $210,000