Raymond | Pet of the Week

Raymond is a big sweetie. He likes to talk, is loving and outgoing, but can be independent when he wants to. He is an all around great cat.

Raymond is four years old.

Raymond’s adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.