Raymond E. Notter | Obituary

Raymond E. Notter, 57, died Oct. 10, 2025, at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Born March 6, 1968, in Red Bud, he was the son of Cletus and Margaret (nee Johnessee) Notter.

Ray loved working and worked hard his whole life. He owned and operated R&R Quality Landscaping with his wife Robbin. After his retirement from landscaping, he worked for Titans Pipe & Tube in Staunton. He also enjoyed fishing and line dancing with Robbin.

Ray is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years Robbin Notter and their daughter Se’Rinity, who was his “Number One.” He is also survived by a stepson and his wife Kelley and Amanda Voyles of Sorento; grandchildren Sierra Voyles of Wood River and Skylar Voyles of Sorento and Manasseh and Liberty Katuramu of Tampa, Fla.; mother Margaret Notter of Greenville; and his siblings, John (Sharon) Notter of Greenville, Pam Gall of Greenville, Donna (Dean) Powell of Shattuc, Ann (Jerry) Leseman of Moro and Robert Notter of Staunton.

He was preceded in death by his father Cletus Notter, who died Nov. 5, 2019, and a stepdaughter Kari Katuramu, who died Feb. 21, 2023.

Ray’s family will hold a Celebration of Life from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Methodist Church of Mt. Olive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family to assist with Se’Rinity’s expenses.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton, with an online guestbook at paynicfh.com.