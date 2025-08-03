Rating your favorite summer drink | For Your Health

By Dr. Graham A. Colditz

Siteman Cancer Center

For something so simple, there can be something surprisingly enjoyable about a cold drink on a hot day.

It can quench our thirst, cool us down and just taste great.

And during these warm months when we need to drink more than usual to stay hydrated, it’s important to choose drinks that we like, but it’s also important to choose drinks on the healthier side.

Figuring out which drinks hit that sweet spot, though, isn’t always easy. To help with that, I spoke with Yikyung Park, a nutrition researcher and professor in the Division of Public Health Sciences at WashU Medicine, for her insight on which popular summer drinks are easy to say “yes” to — and which ones we should try to limit.

Plain water. “The best choice!” she said. Zero calories and refreshing, with nothing extra. From the kitchen tap or bottle filling station, it’s basically free — and easy to find. Keep a reusable, plastic-free bottle in your pack or on your desk, so water’s always in easy reach.

Fizzy water. “As good as plain water.” It can cost more but also be a nice twist on plain water. Choose unsweetened versions.

Iced tea and iced coffee. “A good choice, but avoid drinking too much.” There can be some health benefits from drinking coffee, but caffeine can be a problem with both tea and coffee. And try to keep milk, cream and sugar to a minimum. The calories and saturated fat can add up quickly.

Coconut water. “It has electrolytes, which can be helpful when we’re sweating a lot, but choose those with no added sugar.”

Fruit juice. “Good option, but be sure to choose 100% fruit juice, not a fruit-flavored drink.” And even for 100% juice, it’s best to drink it only once in a while. While 100% juice has some vitamins and minerals, it also has about as much sugar as soda.

Lemonade. “Very refreshing — and a summer classic — but watch out for sugar content.” Like juice, it can have as much or more than soda. So, it’s best to have it only sometimes.

Sugary soda, energy drinks and sports drinks. “These types of sugary beverages are not a good option. They’ve been linked to an increased risk of weight gain, diabetes and other chronic diseases. Many sodas and energy and sports drinks also contain a high amount of caffeine, which can be problematic for many people, especially children.” Combined with the warm temperatures of summer, the caffeine can also lead to dehydration. Sugary drinks are popular, but they’re best to avoid, particularly for kids.

Diet soda. “Since there’s no sugar in diet soda, it seems a better option than sugary drinks, but that’s not the case.” It’s best to limit them as well. Diet sodas contain caffeine and artificial sweeteners, which have been linked to poor health outcomes in some studies.

Blended coffee drinks. “These are an unhealthy combination of sugar and caffeine, plus they can be very high in calories!” Iced coffee or cold brew with just a splash of milk is a healthier alternative.

Bubble tea. “A fun drink for summer, but best to limit. It contains a high amount of caffeine and calories.”

Beer, hard seltzers and other alcohol. “Alcoholic beverages can lead to dehydration — and they have other well-known, serious health effects.” Alcohol increases the risk of cancer as well as injury, suicide, liver disease, mental illness and even infectious disease. As much as beer and other drinks can be a traditional part of summer celebrations, the healthiest approach is not to drink. Try nonalcoholic beer for a better option that tastes like the real thing.

Enjoying our favorite drinks with family and friends — or in a quiet moment alone — can be a special part of summer. Day-to-day, though, try to choose healthier drinks overall. It’s the best way to stay hydrated and can give a real boost to our long-term health.

“Except for plain water, it’s best to drink all other beverages in moderation or less,” Park concluded. “Most we shouldn’t drink every day.”

It’s your health. Take control.

Dr. Graham A. Colditz, associate director of prevention and control at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine in St. Louis, is an internationally recognized leader in cancer prevention and the creator of the 8ightWays® to Prevent Cancer series.