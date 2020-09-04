Ranger | Pet of the Week

Ranger is a great guy! He is definitely a people cat. He loves to play with interactive toys, being brushed, eating treats and snuggling…just as long as he is with people. He also is a talker who will carry a conversation with you. He is a beautiful laid back kitty.

Ranger is looking for an understanding and loving family who will take good care of him. He has FIV, feline immunodeficiency virus. He can live a long and healthy life but since he is immunocompromised, illnesses can be easier to catch and harder to fight off. He needs to be your only cat or live with another cat who is also FIV+. Please consider opening up your heart and home to sweet Ranger!

Ranger is two years old. He is a gray shorthair.

Ranger has a sponsor who has already paid his adoption fee. He is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

