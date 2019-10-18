Randy | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Randy. While at Helping Strays, I am working on potty training and leash manners. I do in fact know how to sit like a good boy. Some say I am a little skinny so I’m working on gaining weight and eating a better diet. My favorite thing here is play groups because I get along with other dogs and I am an active guy. I’ve been told I will benefit from basic obedience and a fenced yard. I have a cute wiggle butt and I’m friendly and sweet and like children, come meet me soon!

Randy is a one year old hound mix and weighs 49 pounds.

Randy’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.