Rain delays Creekside Park project

It seems fitting that the oft-delayed Creekside Park project in the northwest part of Columbia is once again facing a setback.

After beginning excavation work in earnest in late March, Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith confirmed that work has since been paused for the time being.

Smith explained that heavy spring rains made work on the park difficult, and the city is giving the site time to dry out.

Smith added he expects work to resume in the next few weeks.

Official St. Louis rain totals for April set a record at over 10 inches. Those totals for May and June have been closer to 30-year averages, with official totals in the 4-5 inch range.

As July begins, there are only a few scattered thunderstorms forecast for the next two weeks.

The Creekside Park project began after Columbia received a $400,000 grant in early 2019 to develop a park, a lake, pedestrian and biking trails and other amenities on a 17-acre tract near Rueck Road between the Creekside and Wilson Hills subdivisions.

When COVID-related supply chain and labor issues prevented the project from being completed in the required timeframe, Smith advised returning the original grant funds and re-applying for the grant in July 2021.

In March 2023, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Columbia had been awarded a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant to fund the Creekside Park project.

Smith obtained IDNR approval for the project in late 2024.

In addition to adding over 4,000 linear feet of walking trails, two pavilions and other park amenities, a lake at the park will provide stormwater detention and retention to help address drainage issues around the Wilson Hills subdivision.