Raging Bulldogs cage Eagles 

Pictured, from left, Zach Bonenberger from the Raging Bulldogs and Mason Niedbalski from the Eagles exchange pleasantries during Thursday’s rivalry game. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

A rivalry hockey showdown Thursday night in O’Fallon between the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles saw plenty of goals, checks and back-and-forth action, with one goal separating the winner from the loser.

In the end, the Raging Bulldogs (8-8-4) came away with the 7-6 victory.

The score was 3-3 following the first period, after which Freeburg-Waterloo netted two goals to Columbia’s one in the next period.

A second period skirmish resulted in two players from each team being issued minor roughing penalties.

Columbia (6-11-2) was able to close within one goal twice in the third period, but the Raging Bulldogs held on in the end.

Braden Neff recorded two goals and two assists for Freeburg-Waterloo, with Zach Bonenberger also scoring twice. Ryder Neff netted a goal and dished out six assists.

Logan Sherman made 30 saves in net for the Raging Bulldogs.

For Columbia, Cooper Reuss, Kaden Ross and Landry Dix each scored twice in this rivalry game.

Freeburg-Waterloo followed up Thursday’s victory with a 4-1 win over Triad.

Last Tuesday, the Raging Bulldogs won 6-4 over Highland and Bonenberger recorded a hat trick. Ryder Neff contributed a goal and three assists, with Sherman making 29 saves.

Ryder Neff entered this week with 20 goals and 18 assists on the season, good for fourth in scoring in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.

Freeburg-Waterloo will battle Alton on Thursday and O’Fallon on Tuesday, with both games in O’Fallon.

Prior to its loss against the Raging Bulldogs, Columbia dropped a 4-3 contest last Tuesday against Triad. Max Keeven, Mason Niedbalski and Ben Roedl all scored for the Eagles.

Ross leads Columbia in scoring this season with 15 goals and 17 assists.

The Eagles played Vianney on Tuesday night and will face Collinsville this coming Tuesday in O’Fallon.