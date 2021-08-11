R-T All-Local Softball Team

Jane Kaniecki

The 2021 softball season was memorable in Monroe County, with Valmeyer and Waterloo winning regional championships and a handful of locals making names for themselves in the St. Louis area.

Here’s this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Softball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Jane Kaniecki, Waterloo. A second team all-state selection, Kaniecki put together an amazing senior season to lead the Bulldogs. She hit .520 with 38 runs (third in St. Louis area) and five home runs. Kaniecki will continue her softball days at Saint Louis University.

Maddie Davis, Waterloo. This senior-to-be was named third team all-state after hitting .456 with a .482 on base percentage, 27 runs and 24 RBIs.

Ava Khoury, Columbia. She was named third team all-state after hitting seven home runs (tied for fourth in the St. Louis area) with a .407 average and 29 RBIs. She also went 6-6 in the pitching circle with a 3.66 ERA. Khoury will play softball at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Tessa Stokes, Waterloo. A solid infielder with power, this senior-to-be hit .341 with 29 RBIs, 25 runs and five home runs. She was also named third team all-state.

Brooke Miller, Valmeyer. What better way to start a high school softball career than leading your team to its first regional title? Miller did everything for the Pirates, hitting .437 with three home runs, 28 runs and eight stolen bases and also going 8-2 with a 2.25 ERA in the pitching circle. The future looks bright in Valmeyer.

Aspen Schmidt, Valmeyer. A senior-to-be, Schmidt played solid shortstop while hitting .400 with seven doubles, four triples, seven stolen bases and 21 runs. She also went 4-1 with a 1.46 ERA as a pitcher.

Taylor Wilson, Waterloo. Another solid offensive contributor to Waterloo’s success this spring, Wilson hit .392 with a .456 on base percentage, 36 runs and 11 doubles.

Karsen Jany, Columbia. This junior-to-be hit .373 with a .468 on base percentage and 20 runs for the Eagles, offering hope for the future.

Tinleigh Jakimauskas, Valmeyer. This solid senior leader hit .375 with nine doubles and 22 RBIs to make Valmeyer’s lineup that much tougher to pitch to.

Kylie Cleveland, Columbia. She’ll be taking her softball talents to the University of Illinois after hitting .337 with 10 doubles and 23 runs for the Eagles.

SECOND TEAM

Kyann Prater, Dupo. She hit .367 with 10 RBIs and six stolen bases to lead the Tigers this spring.

Mia Miller, Waterloo. This sophomore-to-be looks to be on her way to stardom after going 8-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched this spring for the Bulldogs.

Taylor Holten, Columbia. She hit five home runs with a .313 average and 17 RBIs for the Eagles.

Peyton Similey, Valmeyer. Another young talent for the Pirates, this sophomore-to-be catcher hit .358 with 14 runs this spring.

Kaitlyn Bearley, Columbia. She hit .343 with 14 runs and five stolen bases for the Eagles.

Ashley Steinhardt, Waterloo. She went 8-6 with a 3.32 ERA in the pitching circle and hit .301 for the Bulldogs.

Izzy Wahn, Waterloo. She hit .340 with 26 RBIs for further stability in the Bulldogs’ lineup.

Julia Foster, Columbia. She went 8-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts as a pitcher and also hit .276 for the Eagles.

Markee Voelker, Valmeyer. A solid defender, hitter and baserunner for the Pirates, Voelker hit .328 with nine stolen bases and 14 runs.

Sophie Seidler, Valmeyer. She hit .298 with 11 runs and 11 RBIs.