Queen of Hearts resumes Jan. 17 

The popular Queen of Hearts drawing at Outsider in downtown Waterloo to benefit Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School resumed ticket sales Saturday at the tavern after pausing the game for the holidays.

The jackpot for the Dec. 20 drawing was $1,230,904.

While ticket sales resumed Saturday, the next drawing does not take place until 7 p.m. this coming Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Tickets are sold anytime the tavern, located at 104 S. Market Street in Waterloo, is open for business – up until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

If the person who successfully picks the number on the game board that reveals the Queen of Hearts is not present at the drawing, they receive half of the jackpot.

If no winner is found by the time the total prize reaches $2 million, player numbers will be drawn that night until the Queen is finally chosen on the game board.

The $2 million maximum jackpot for Queen of Hearts was established by Waterloo city ordinance years ago.

This Queen of Hearts game began six years ago as a way to benefit SPPCS sports programs.

The 20 percent share of prize money is now deposited into the school’s general fund.

For more information, visit “Waterloo Queen of Hearts” on Facebook.