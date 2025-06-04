Profile in cowardice | Ott Observations

In 1956, then-Senator John F. Kennedy wrote a book titled “Profiles in Courage.” It consisted of a series of short biographies describing acts of political bravery and integrity by eight U.S. senators. The book was a best seller and won a Pulitzer Prize.

The Kennedy family created a “Profiles in Courage” award in 1990. To this day they honor those in our government who risk their political careers for what they believe is the right thing to do.

Historians speculate Kennedy wrote the book to make amends for his failure to vote to censure Senator Joseph McCarthy. In the mid-1950s, McCarthy led Senate investigations that politically repressed and persecuted left-wing citizens, leveraging a fear of communism called “The Red Scare.” His credibility eventually deteriorated after many of his accusations were found to be false.

Nevertheless, his reckless and unsubstantiated accusations ruined careers and personal lives.

The Supreme Court ended up making a series of rulings on civil and political rights, overturning several key laws and directives that were un-Constitutional. They re-validated that in our country we are free to believe in different forms of government and to exercise our free speech accordingly. It is only when our words are reinforced with illegal actions that we can be prosecuted.

Recently, U.S. Representative Sean Casten held a town hall in southern Illinois – specifically Mike Bost’s district. Casten is a Democrat representing a Chicago suburb. Casten believes downstate voters have a right to be informed and was willing to hear and answer their questions in person.

Bost, our representative, has been following Republican party advice to not hold town hall meetings. President Trump’s many executive orders are concerning people and they want to ask questions about these orders and hear what their representatives think.

Bost did hold a small constituent meeting to discuss oversight of solar panel installations on farmland. During this meeting – as reported by the Republic-Times – a protester shouted, “You’re yellow.” Bost replied, “This Marine ain’t yellow, buddy.”

However, actions always speak louder than words.

Bost took an oath to defend the Constitution when he became a Marine. He also took that oath when he became our representative in Congress. On Jan. 6, 2021, protestors incited by then-President Trump violently assaulted the Capitol where a joint session of Congress was certifying the election results. Bost hid from this mob just like all the representatives.

To this day, Bost resists investigation of this event and appropriate prosecution. It is evidently OK with him that this happened. It is evidently OK with him that our commander in chief sat on his butt for hours watching the assault on TV and not calling for law enforcement reinforcements. Bost did say the most violent protestors that were prosecuted should not be pardoned but said nothing when Trump pardoned them.

When Trump has cancelled federal aid – including support of Ukraine that Bost voted for and authorized – he has said nothing. When universities are extorted by our president, he has said nothing. When people are snatched off our streets by masked men and then disappear, without any chance to defend themselves, Bost has said nothing.

He is in a big club. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) is a physician and sharply questioned Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s knowledge of health science, which is limited and flawed. He voted to confirm his nomination for health secretary anyway. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is a decorated Army veteran who served in Iraq. She has fought fiercely on behalf of women in our military. She voted to confirm Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, who is on record saying women should not serve in combat roles.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) is a former Marine Corps captain. He had tough questions for Tulsi Gabbard’s endorsement of many of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s views. He voted to confirm her for Director of National Intelligence anyway.

Congress passes bills and determines funding of initiatives. Not the President. Congress establishes taxes (and tariffs). Not the President. This is spelled out in our Constitution that they took an oath to defend.

Republicans hold a majority in both the House and the Senate. Yet we haven’t heard a peep from any of them. They’ve collectively decided to not even hold town hall meetings and answer our questions face-to-face.

Why? Because it is more important to them to stay in office and remain in power than it is to defy a vindictive president who daily defiles the Constitution we are dependent on them to defend.

The deafening silence of Republicans in Congress is a threat to our republic that we have never seen before. It is the exact opposite of the acts of bravery to do your job despite political career risk that we recognize with Profiles in Courage awards.

We don’t need to create a Profiles in Cowardice, award because it is redundant with being a Republican in government today, with very few exceptions.