Pritzker seeks third term

Gov. JB Pritzker

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday he’s running for a potentially historic third term as governor in 2026.

During his announcement speech in Chicago, Pritzker said he is running to “protect” the story he’s been telling about Illinois — one built largely in opposition to the politics of President Donald Trump.

Pritzker said his third term would focus on grappling with artificial intelligence, addressing the rising cost of living, continued spending on infrastructure and growing the state’s economy.

He downplayed the possibility of a 2028 presidential run, but didn’t explicitly rule it out.

The 60-year-old Democrat enters the race for governor as the favorite, having received more than 54 percent of the vote in the 2018 and 2022 elections.

An heir to a fortune built on the Hyatt Hotel chain, Pritzker’s net worth sits at $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. His personal wealth makes him one of the richest politicians in American history. Pritzker dumped $350 million into his first two campaigns and has never taken outside contributions.

Separately, Pritzker has used an undisclosed amount of his personal fortune to fund a political action committee, Think Big America, to support abortion rights in other states.

If he completes his current term, he would be the first Democrat to serve two full terms in modern state history. If he wins reelection, Pritzker would be the only governor to serve more than two terms since Republican Gov. Jim Thompson served four terms from 1977 until 1991.

With Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton running for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Dick Durbin. Pritzker has chosen Christian Mitchell as his running mate. Mitchell, a former three-term state representative and current First Lieutenant in the Illinois Air National Guard, served as Deputy Governor for over four years.

During his time in office, Pritzker has signed legislation raising the minimum wage to $15, legalizing recreational cannabis, banning assault weapons and numerous new protections of abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was overturned three years ago. Pritzker also passed landmark legislation to phase out fossil fuels in the electricity sector.

(information courtesy of Capitol News Illinois)