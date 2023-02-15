Pritzker delivers State of the State address

Governor JB Pritzker gave his State of the State Address in Springfield on Wednesday, placing special emphasis on future investment in education, public health and social services.

Pritzker opened his address highlighting progress in the area of fiscal responsibility and the progress made since his address prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He specifically compared the $17 billion in debt that the state owed in 2020 to the “$2.3 billion rainy day fund” he expects the state to build in the future.

Much of Pritzker’s speech focused on education. Among his proposals were universal pre-school and substantial investment to help address the shortage in teachers in early childhood education and K-12 schools.

Following the governor’s address, the Illinois House Progressive Caucus released a statement voicing support of recent and future action, noting the importance of addressing further issues of childcare, housing and healthcare including mental health services.

“As we will outline in the coming weeks, our Progressive Caucus is committed to supporting an aggressive agenda of legislation and policy ideas this spring to take these issues head on and to build on the Governor’s vision,” the statement said. “We look forward to working with Gov. Pritzker and our colleagues in the Legislature to put progressive ideas at the forefront of policies that make Illinois better today, and even better tomorrow.”

In local opposition, Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) released a statement acknowledging Pritzker’s “positive notes during his budget address,” but added the governor also described $3 billion in spending that could harm the state with a potential economic recession on the horizon.

“The governor didn’t get the progressive income tax he wanted two years ago, so now it appears that his plan is to spend us into a tax increase with this budget proposal,” Bryant said. “We need to refrain ourselves from needlessly spending on every wish list item and ensure we prioritize spending on things we can all agree upon while our state’s finances are still in a good position.”

