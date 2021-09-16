Prissy | Pet of the Week

Smile pretty for the camera??? Do I look like a supermodel to you? Can’t you see I was napping? I’m Prissy and I really think these rescue people must be nuts or something. Nice, but nuts. My purrson died, they brought me here, they try to get me to do the runway thing (Why do you think they call it a “catwalk?”) and they keep interrupting my nap.

Let me lay it on the line: I’m a cat. A mature cat. I have my pride and my dignity, unlike some other species who are all about being in your face and slurping you and stuff. Ack. Not me!

Prissy is 9 years old and declawed. She does not like other cats or dogs but loves people.

Prissy is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Prissy, please complete an online adoption application and we will contact you to make an appointment to meet her.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

NOTE: All adult cat adoption fees are only $10.