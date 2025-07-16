Prison time for meth

Ashley M. Jaggie

A St. Louis woman was sentenced Friday in Monroe County Circuit Court to substantial prison time for possessing 100-400 grams of methamphetamine.

Ashley M. Jaggie, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be served at 50 percent (10 years) and with credit for 394 days already served, in addition to 1.5 years of mandatory supervised release.

Charges of meth trafficking, meth delivery and endangering the health of a child were dismissed.

Jaggie was arrested in July 2024 following an incident that occurred in Monroe County just a couple of months prior.

Jaggie was denied pretrial release following a hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse, after which she remained in custody at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo until sentencing.

The charges against Jaggie stemmed from a long-term investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois and Columbia Police Department.

In February 2022, Jaggie was arrested in Sparta for meth delivery, meth possession and possession of a controlled substance.