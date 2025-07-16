Prison time for meth

Republic-Times- July 16, 2025
Ashley M. Jaggie

A St. Louis woman was sentenced Friday in Monroe County Circuit Court to substantial prison time for possessing 100-400 grams of methamphetamine.

Ashley M. Jaggie, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be served at 50 percent (10 years) and with credit for 394 days already served, in addition to 1.5 years of mandatory supervised release. 

Charges of meth trafficking, meth delivery and endangering the health of a child were dismissed.

Jaggie was arrested in July 2024 following an incident that occurred in Monroe County just a couple of months prior.

Jaggie was denied pretrial release following a hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse, after which she remained in custody at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo until sentencing. 

The charges against Jaggie stemmed from a long-term investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois and Columbia Police Department.

In February 2022, Jaggie was arrested in Sparta for meth delivery, meth possession and possession of a controlled substance.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Rollover crash south of Waterloo

July 17, 2025

See you at the fair

July 16, 2025

Eschmann takes plea deal, sentencing Friday

July 16, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web