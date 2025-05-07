Prison sentence for child porn

Michael D. Hubbard

A Red Bud man will be spending almost all of the next three years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of child pornography.

On Thursday, Michael D. Hubbard, 47, was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to consecutive terms of incarceration with the Illinois Department of Corrections with lengths of four years and three years and six months, each to be served at 50 percent.

Hubbard was given credit for 263 days of time served at the Monroe County Jail prior to sentencing last week.

He pled guilty to two counts of possession of a photograph of a person under the age of 13 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct on Aug. 9, 2024.

According to police, the child porn was discovered on Hubbard’s cell phone.

Five additional counts of child porn were dismissed, as were one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of fentanyl.

Prior to his arrest in August, court records show that in October 2022, Hubbard had been sentenced in Monroe County to five years in state prison (to be served at 50 percent and with credit for 115 days already served) for meth possession.