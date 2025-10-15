Prison for DUI injury crash

Brian J. Tuttle

A Missouri man was sentenced last week in Monroe County Circuit Court to prison for his role in a September 2024 crash on I-255 near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

Brian J. Tuttle, 51, of Hillsboro, Mo., was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (to be served at 85 percent) for aggravated DUI involving a crash with bodily harm. He was also sentenced to one year of mandatory supervised release.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 15, 2024, to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 eastbound just east of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Both vehicles involved caught fire shortly after the collision.

Police said that a Mercedes-Benz driven by Tuttle struck the rear of a Buick Lucerne containing occupants ages 78 and 72, who were both injured in the crash. The Buick flipped multiple times following impact.

Tuttle was charged following the crash with DUI (combination of alcohol and drugs), failure to give notice of a crash, failure to give information or render aid after a crash involving injury, failure to reduce speed while approaching a disabled vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, false registration information, improper lane usage, no registration and failure to notify of an address change.

All of those charges were dismissed as part of plea negotiations for the aggravated DUI conviction.