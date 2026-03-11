Primary election is Tuesday

The primary election takes place this coming Tuesday, March 17, with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, early voting takes place at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo during regular weekday hours as well as this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Sample ballots for Republican and Democratic voters in Monroe County were included in last week’s print issue of the Republic-Times and are still available at both the newspaper office (205 W. Mill Street, Waterloo) and at the courthouse.

For other election information, visit mococlerk.com/elections.html or call the county clerk’s office at 618-939-8623.

At the local level, the only contested primary race is that for Republican candidate for Monroe County Commissioner between incumbent George Green and challenger Marvin Wittenauer for the right to face Democrat Patrick Kelly in November.

For governor, Republicans Darren Bailey, Ted Dabrowski, Rick Heidner and James Mendrick are seeking to earn their party’s nomination and face Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker in November.

For U.S. senator, Republican candidates Casey Chlebek, Don Tracy, R. Cary Capparelli, Pamela Denise Long, Jimmy Lee Tillman II and Jeanie Evans seek their party’s blessing to face the winner on the Democratic ticket between Kevin Ryan, Robin Kelly, Juliana Stratton, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Steve Botsford Jr., Bryan Maxwell, Jonathan Dean, Sean Brown, Awisi A. Bustos and Christopher Swann for the seat to be vacated by longtime Sen. Dick Durbin in November.