Primary battle for county board 

With less than three weeks to go until the March 17 election, the only contested local race in Monroe County is the Republican primary for Monroe County Commissioner between incumbent George Green and challenger Marvin Wittenauer.

The winner of the Republican primary faces Democrat Pat Kelly in the November general election.

Early voting is underway now at the Monroe County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here is a look at both candidates.

George Green

Seeking a second term in office, Green said he has called Monroe County home for over 35 years and is married to his wife Linda with two children and four grandchildren.

In addition to being a member and trustee at St. Mary Parish in Valmeyer, Green is on the YMCA Board of Directors, and his memberships include the Waterloo Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Maeystown Sportsman’s Club, Maeystown Preservation Society, Monroe County Republican Central Committee and NRA.

Green said he brings more than 35 years of business experience in upper management to public office along with a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and MBA from Webster University.

During his first term, Green said he supported balanced budgets and financial planning that resulted in a reduction of Monroe County taxes in each of the last two years while still addressing critical needs. He said he also helped advance road and bridge improvement, and supported levee and drainage projects including directing recent emergency scour hole repairs near Fults.

Green also said he supported the recent Monroe County Jail addition as well as upgrades to emergency management systems, improving 911 services and strengthening support for first responders.

Lastly, Green said he was instrumental in the implementation of an operations transfer agreement between the county-owned Oak Hill senior care facility and Accolade Health Care, which he said is “preserving high-quality services for the next generation while protecting county finances.”

Two particular topics of interest presented by the Republic-Times to these candidates were solar energy and data centers.

Regarding solar energy in general, Green said he’s “familiar with residential solar energy and the responsibility it places on the home owner.”

As for large-scale commercial solar projects, he responded that “it’s not about being for or against solar.”

“It’s about ensuring that any large-scale commercial project in Monroe County is compatible with our comprehensive plan, land use, infrastructure and long-term community goals,” he said. “These projects carry important questions that must be addressed. Our responsibility is to ensure we balance renewable energy with farmland preservation, future residential development, fiscal responsibility, and the interest of Monroe County residents for the long term.”

Regarding data centers, Green said the county commissioners must carefully weigh long-term impacts against short-term promises.

“While data centers can expand the tax base, they also require significant electricity, large tracts of land and substantial infrastructure,”

Green said. “In an agricultural county like ours, protecting farmland, safeguarding water resources, ensuring reliable and affordable energy for our residents and farmers must remain priorities.”

He added that any proposed tax incentives as part of data center development need to be examined to determine if there are lasting benefits and meaningful permanent employment for the county.

“Monroe County should always welcome economic development. However, growth must fit our community, respect our roots and strengthen the county for future generations,” he said.

Green said that, unlike his opponent in this race, he has five-plus years of experience as a commissioner and the support of all elected officials in Monroe County government – in addition to the Monroe County Republican Party’s endorsement.

“When re-elected, my priorities include supporting public safety, continued investment in infrastructure, maintaining fiscal discipline, ensuring the smooth implementation of the Oak Hill operations transfer agreement and establishing the Monroe County Veterans Assistance Commission.”

Marvin Wittenauer

A lifelong Monroe County resident, Wittenauer grew up in Hecker before moving to Waterloo. He has worked as a self-employed farmer and is also the owner of MW Electric/Construction.

A 1985 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, he has been married to his wife Staci for 35 years with two sons and a granddaughter.

In addition to attending Ss. Peter & Paul Parish in Waterloo, Wittenauer is a member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau.

“I decided to run for commissioner as the (Oak Hill) nursing home issues came to light,” he told the Republic-Times this past November. “I also think there should be more fiscal responsibility on where our tax dollars are being spent.”

Wittenauer said that, as this community continues to grow, he wants to get involved and help make decisions that affect everyone.

“I believe the voices of our residents are not always being heard,” he said. “Voters deserve choices in our elections, and I did not see that happening. I am stepping up to provide that choice and to serve our community in a responsible and transparent way.”

In addition to more transparency, Wittenauer said another key issue in this race is “ensuring decisions reflect the will of the majority of residents.”

On the topic of solar energy, Wittenauer said he has hands-on experience in residential solar installations – including two of his own.

“I’ve seen firsthand how these units can meet household energy needs efficiently without taking up valuable farmland,” he told the Republic-Times. “Supporting individual homeowners in adopting solar is a practical step toward clean energy in our community.”

As for solar farms in particular, Wittenauer said the location of such farms is one of his main concerns.

“It’s important that we look at how projects may affect surrounding property owners,” he said. “Monroe County has valuable farmland, and we should carefully weigh how land is used for the long term. There are state and local rules and regulations in place to guide solar development, and any proposal should also be consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan. My approach would be to review each project, consider input from nearby residents, and make decisions that balance property rights and responsible energy development.”

Regarding data centers, Wittenauer said that they require significant amounts of electricity and water, “which makes them a challenging fit for Monroe County at this time.”

“However, technology is always evolving and it’s possible that in the future there could be solutions that make them more compatible with our community,” Wittenauer said. “I believe it’s a conversation worth revisiting as technology advances.”

When asked how he stands out from is opponent in this race, Wittenauer said that, in addition to having lived in Monroe County his entire life, both his parents and grandparents have as well.

“I have worked in Monroe County for over 40 years,” Wittenauer said. “I have been a business owner in Monroe County for over 20 years.”

If elected to the county board, Wittenauer said he would work to help stabilize taxes and encourage responsible growth.

“I also want to listen to residents and ensure transparency in county decisions,” he stressed.