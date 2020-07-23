Prescription fraud arrest in Columbia

A Missouri man was arrested early Wednesday afternoon in Columbia on multiple charges after he attempted to obtain medication using a fraudulent prescription.

Columbia police said Russell C. Moore, 32, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, unlawful possession of a prescription form, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and driving while license revoked.

Officers responded to Medicine Shoppe, 134 S. Main Street in Columbia, shortly after 5 p.m.

“It was somebody we’ve been looking for,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

Moore is believed to have attempted and/or committed similar crimes throughout the region, including Millstadt and Belleville, police said.

Moore remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo with bond set at $40,000.