Premiere Academy of Dance Elite | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- August 27, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Premiere Academy of Dance Elite Dance Team. This team, pictured from left, of Mia Kostelac, Danni Eschmann, Bree Aplin, Violet Aplin, Kylee Collins and Addison Colbert, earned the highest possible award at the KAR Exclusive National Dance Competition in Panama City, Fla., sending them home with the coveted National Grand Champion Title for their contemporary performance of “Love vs. War.” Located at 23 W. Washington Street in Millstadt, Premiere Academy of Dance had 13 dancers compete in upwards of 30 dance routines over a five-day period. For more on this academy, visit premiereacademyofdance.com.

