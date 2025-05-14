Postseason has arrived in girls soccer

Gibault’s Emily Richardson (left) looks to make a play last Wednesday against Father McGivney. She leads the Hawks with 19 goals and 18 assists.

All three local high school girls soccer squads have enjoyed varying degrees of success this spring, but the time to truly shine is now.

Columbia, Gibault and Waterloo will enter regional play in the coming days, seeking more hardware for their schools’ trophy cases.

Both Columbia and Waterloo won regional titles last season, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility Monroe County could see a title trifecta in 2025.

The Eagles (18-2-3) fly into their own Class 1A regional on a high note, concluding the regular season with wins last Tuesday over Salem, 10-0, and last Wednesday over Freeburg, 4-1.

Riley Mathews had three goals and an assist, with Reese Woelfel contributing two goals and an assist in the win over Salem.

Mathews has 30 goals and 15 assists this spring, followed by Woelfel at 19 goals and 12 assists.

Jessica Bearley has barely been scored upon in net, posting a 0.60 goals against average.

Columbia opens regional play Monday against Du Quoin. With a win, the Eagles would face either Pinckneyville or Vienna on Tuesday.

Gibault (11-8-2) will play in the Class 1A Murphysboro Regional starting 1 p.m. Saturday against Massac County (Metropolis). With a win, the Hawks would face either Murphysboro or Mt. Carmel in the final on Tuesday.

Gibault battled Murphysboro to a 1-1 tie on April 26.

The Hawks closed out their regular season at home last Wednesday with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to a one-loss Father McGivney squad. Aubry Thomas scored the goal, and Maggie Altes made 14 saves for Gibault.

Emily Richardson leads Gibault in scoring again this spring with 19 goals and 18 assists. Karmon Grohmann has 15 goals and 13 assists, followed by Thomas with 12 goals and 15 assists.

Waterloo (12-5-2) played its final regular season match Tuesday against O’Fallon. The result was not known at press time.

On Thursday, Waterloo posted a 4-0 victory over Highland, getting two goals and an assist from Nichole Gum. Jordyn Keller and Morgan Boyer also scored for the ‘Dogs.

Last Tuesday, it was a 2-1 win for Waterloo over Mascoutah. Gum and Grace Pohl were the goal scorers in this one.

Gum leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 28 goals and three assists, followed by Megan Young with eight goals and 12 assists.

In net, Makayla Gummersheimer has a 1.06 goals against average.

Waterloo hosts a Class 2A regional and will open against Anna-Jonesboro this coming Tuesday night.