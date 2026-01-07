Police stalker violates release conditions

A little more than a week after being granted pre-trial release for stalking charges, a local woman was back in court Friday for allegedly violating conditions of her release.

Kate E. Morris, 36, of Columbia was charged with stalking for allegedly visiting the home of a Columbia Police Department officer’s house uninvited on Dec. 22.

Court documents also indicate Morris obtained the officer’s personal phone number, calling it and Columbia emergency dispatch telecommunicators on multiple occasions in an attempt to communicate with the officer.

As part of her pretrial release, Morris was ordered to surrender any firearms and her FOID card to Columbia police, undergo a psychological evaluation, refrain from contacting the officer and remain at least 500 feet away from the officer’s home in addition to not committing any subsequent criminal offenses.

On Jan. 1, Morris was charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a window and window frame of a residence in the 100 block of South Carl Street.

Since this charge was a violation of her release conditions, Morris was held in Monroe County Jail pending a Jan. 5 hearing to consider a motion to revoke her pretrial release.

During Monday’s scheduled court appearance, Morris was remanded to custody prior to her hearing “due to outbursts,” court records indicate.

A case management order states Morris is to undergo a mental health evaluation with Chestnut Health Systems personnel via Zoom prior to her next hearing set for Wednesday, Jan. 7.