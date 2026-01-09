Police nab pair for auto dealer thefts

Two St. Louis residents were arrested this week following a stolen vehicle report near Waterloo that followed a similar pattern of thefts elsewhere.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Brooks Motor Company, 8818 Summer Road, Waterloo, in reference to a stolen vehicle report.

During the investigation, MCSD deputies learned that just a couple of hours prior, a black 2011 BMW had been fraudulently obtained from this dealership. Employees reported the suspects arrived in a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser and presented an Oklahoma driver’s license bearing a female’s name, along with a Bank of America cashier’s check in excess of $5,000. The cashier’s check was later determined to be fraudulent.

Upon notification, the MCSD initiated a joint investigation with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, to which a Monroe County investigator is assigned. Investigators quickly determined these suspects matched individuals involved in a prior dealership fraud incident in Millstadt.

On Thursday morning, the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force located and recovered the stolen BMW in St. Louis City. Parked near the BMW was the same blue PT Cruiser used during the fraud at Brooks Motor Company.

This investigation also led police to Midway Motors, located at 9315 Coach Stop Road near Columbia, which reported it had sold a blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser on Wednesday. Management reported that a male and female, accompanied by two small children, arrived via an Uber and completed the transaction using a Washington State driver’s license and Bank of America cashier’s check in the amount of $4,300.

A photograph taken by dealership management confirmed this vehicle and identified the same suspects involved in the Brooks Motor Company incident, the MCSD stated in a press release. The name on the identification and cashier’s check matched information previously linked to dealership fraud cases, indicating a consistent criminal pattern.

Both vehicles were successfully recovered. Investigators positively identified both suspects by their true identities and established they possessed and used fraudulent driver’s licenses and counterfeit cashier’s checks. Further investigation revealed that both suspects had active felony warrants from Winnebago County in Illinois for similar offenses.

On Friday morning, the MCSD, Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team served arrest warrants at a St. Louis residence, with two suspects taken into custody. Additional evidence was recovered from this residence – including materials used to manufacture fraudulent ID documents and counterfeit cashier’s checks, as well as vehicle keys taken from Monroe County dealerships.

Charged in the case are Davonte L. Weatherford, 29, and Jameshia T. Isaac, 27, both of St. Louis, with aggravated motor vehicle theft (conspiracy), unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, felony theft, and forgery with intent to defraud.

Davonte Weatherford

Jameshia Isaac

Both are currently being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center on Monroe County and Winnebago County warrants and will be extradited to Monroe County.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Investigations Division and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force are commended for their swift, coordinated, and thorough investigative efforts, which led to the safe apprehension of the suspects and the recovery and return of stolen property to local businesses,” MCSD Capt. Justin Biggs said.