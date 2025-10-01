Police Blotter | 9-24-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 12

Adrian I. Scott, 41, of East St. Louis, was arrested for leaving the scene, failure to reduce speed, no insurance and driving while license suspended.

Sept. 17

Emergency personnel responded about 5:30 a.m. after a train struck an unoccupied car on the railroad tracks near DD Road. The driver of the car, a 47-year-old woman from Kirkwood, Mo., may have sustained a medical issue, during which she drove onto the railroad tracks at the crossing on DD Road. She was able to safely exit her vehicle before an oncoming train collided with the car.

Sept. 18

Cynthia L. Jacoby, 44, of St. Louis, was arrested for domestic battery at Top Shooters Sports Bar, 531 Old Route 3.

Sept. 20

Alexander D. Von Bokel, 25, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and reckless driving shortly before 11:30 p.m. at 200 Columbia Centre Drive.

Sept. 23

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding about 2:50 p.m. to the report of a possible lightning strike near Central Bank, located at 285 Southwoods Drive just off Route 3. Upon further investigation, fire officials observed an insulator on a transformer smoking at the top of a power pole behind the bank facility. Ameren was dispatched to the scene for repairs.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 17

Corey A. Word, 47, of Smithton, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) following a June 29 traffic stop shortly before 3:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of Floraville Road.

Nickolas F. Davis, 43, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated DUI following a July 9 arrest in the 1200 block of East Washington Street. Due to Davis having three previous DUI charges, the report was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of felony charges.