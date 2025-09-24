Police Blotter | 9-17-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 5

Andre Paster, 63, of East St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended and no insurance on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Sept. 12

Pedro D. Sanchez, 63, was arrested shortly before 8:40 p.m. for DUI and expired registration on DD Road near the railroad tracks.

Sept. 16

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding shortly before 9:45 a.m. to the report of a gas line struck by construction workers in the 300 block of North Briegel Street. No injuries were reported in the incident. Ameren was dispatched to the scene.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 6

At 11:55 p.m., Travis J. Schaub, 31, of Belleville, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Washington Street for having multiple warrants out of St. Clair County. The driver in this stop, Samantha B. Ahrens, 33, of Columbia, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol.

Sept. 7

At 1:35 a.m., Lillian A. Hacker, 19, of New Baden, was cited for driving without a license and unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) in the 200 block of South Kossuth Street. Alayna L. Walton, 19, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (passenger).

At 9:55 p.m., Imoni T. Green, 21, of Swansea, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, no valid license, illegal transportation of alcohol and suspended registration in the 700 block of East Washington Street.

Sept. 8

Jordan J. Helfrich, 31, of Millstadt, was charged with possession of methamphetamine following a May 26 incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 9

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Route 156 at Ronnie Drive. A 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by Leroy Wagner, 95, of Waterloo, was stopped on Ronnie Drive and observed a 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Benjamin Kent, 18, of Hecker, traveling eastbound. Believing he had sufficient time to safely enter the roadway, Wagner proceeded to turn westbound onto Route 156. This resulted in the Taurus striking the rear of the Equinox. No medical transport was required as a result of the crash.

Sept. 12

Jordan Fahey, 31, of New Athens, was arrested for DUI at about 7 a.m. on Sportsman Road at S Road in rural Waterloo.

Jeffrey S. Bruce, 54, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI shortly before 11:45 p.m. on LL Road at Sportsman Road in rural Waterloo.

Sept. 13

Deputies assisted the Hecker Fire Department in responding about 8 p.m. to a large brush fire spreading toward two structures in the 5400 block of Beck Road near LL Road. The Red Bud and New Athens fire departments were paged as a precaution, but the flames were extinguished prior to reaching the structures. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Sept. 15

Timothy J. Morgan, 26, of Foley, Mo., was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) on Bluff Road at G Road.

Valmeyer Police

Sept. 11

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the report of a strong odor of gas inside the Valmeyer Post Office, 100 Knobloch Boulevard. Post office employees reported headache symptoms in the incident. All of those inside the building were evacuated.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 12

Henry S. Wilson, 30, of Tilden, was charged with aggravated battery (great bodily harm) and domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly pushing his girlfriend out of a moving vehicle.

Sept. 13

Autumn A. Protch, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI shortly after 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Park Street. Protch was also cited for illegal transportation of alcohol (driver) and failure to reduce speed.

Sept. 14

Camden M. Hurst, 29, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. for DUI on Route 3 at North Market Street. Hurst was also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), disregarding a traffic control device and speeding.