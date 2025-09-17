Police Blotter | 9-10-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 2

Steven G. Maurer, 62, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of Burroughs Road.

Sept. 6

Chad E. Knox, 51, was picked up on a warrant in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 22

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., Patricia J. Isringhaus, 72, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and suspended registration in the 3500 block of Douglas Road.

Aug. 23

At 5:50 p.m., Kevin L. Kraft Jr., 23, of Swansea, was arrested for a St. Clair County traffic warrant on Pine Street.

Aug. 25

At about 11:30 a.m., Dortez E. Smith Johnson, 38, of Belleville, was arrested on a Coles County warrant for theft and cited for both suspended registration and no insurance in the 900 block of East Washington Street.

At about 4:20 p.m., Isaiah D. Harris, 28, of East St. Louis, was cited for suspended registration and arrested on multiple St. Clair County traffic warrants in the 100 block of East Washington Street.

Aug. 30

At 8:40 p.m., officers observed a subject in Liederkranz Park known to have an active warrant. Officers arrested Delano D. Anderson, 28, of Millstadt, on a Clinton County Warrant for felony aggravated use of weapon, as well as a St. Clair County traffic warrant.

Aug. 31

At 9:55 p.m., officers were called for a criminal damage to vehicle report in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Washington Street. A juvenile’s vehicle was damaged after a group of juveniles had a confrontation with another group of subjects. The suspects who fled the scene were unknown to the victim.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 28

David A. Dixon, 42, of Millstadt, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant (probation violation – meth possession) at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

Aug. 29

Dana L. Truman, 46, of Renault, was charged with violating the county’s animal control act for allegedly allowing a “dangerous dog” to roam without a leash in the 2000 block of Main Street, Renault.

Sept. 2

Timothy S. Reed, 49, of Mesa, Ariz., was arrested on an Arizona Department of Corrections warrant on Fountain Road.

Sept. 4

Renee N. Asselmeier, 60, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly shooting her husband “in the butt with a paintball gun.”

Waterloo Police

Aug. 31

Blake E. Miller, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for fleeing/attempting to elude police, resisting officer and speeding on North Market Street at Marketplace Drive.

Sept. 3

Whitney D. Dixon, 31, of Lebanon, Tenn., was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and a license plate violation on Warren Drive at Route 3.

Abigail M. Durbin, 21, of Belleville, was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition without FOID and unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) on North Market Street at Bradford Lane.

Sept. 8

Stephanie M. Dalaviras, 33, of Barnhart, Mo., was issued a city ordinance violation for cruelty to animals in the 100 block of Jefferson Drive.