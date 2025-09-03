Police Blotter | 8-27-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 22

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a residence on Rowan Oak Lane off Gall Road after a haze of smoke was observed in the second level. A fire official said a malfunctioning furnace/air conditioning unit was the cause of the light smoke. Firefighters cleared from the scene within a short amount of time.

Curtiss R. Caswell, 59, of Columbia, was charged with felony criminal damage to property ($500-$10,000) for allegedly damaging a Honda minivan and Jeep SUV in the 2600 block of Lake Side Drive.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 15

Edward J. Schlattweiler, 74, of Millstadt, was taken into custody on multiple charges. At1:20 p.m. July 31, police stopped a vehicle on West Laurel Street after it failed to signal. Upon investigation, it was discovered the driver, who had a suspended driver’s license due to a DUI charge, was believed to be under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was arrested for DUI and driving while suspended and released pending charges from the state’s attorney’s office. The morning of Aug. 13, police stopped the same subject in the first block of West Oak Street after a lane violation and failure to signal. Upon investigating, the subject was placed under arrest again for DUI and driving while suspended. He was charged with felony aggravated DUI (three prior convictions) and driving while license suspended.

Monroe County

Aug. 18

Thomas W. Forrester, 49, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant. Forrester was sentenced Sept. 5, 2024, in connection with a guilty verdict to a possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charge in October 2023. Forrester is being held in Monroe County Jail pending transfer to an Illinois Department of Corrections facility.

David N. Holeman, 55, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a vehicle without complete title assignment and no insurance.

James M. Crowe, 67, of Waterloo, was charged with violating an order of protection for allegedly sending a text message to a third party to relay information to the protected party.

Aug. 21

Theresa L. Dundon, 53, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

John A. Denningham, 60, of Freeburg, was charged for possession of cannabis (30-100 grams), illegal transportation of alcohol (driver), no insurance and suspended vehicle registration.

Aug. 22

Paul L. Schneider, 66, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Kareem A. Weaver, 20, of Venice, was charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm following an Aug. 11 incident at the Monroe County Jail. Court information alleges Weaver “punched Clayton A. Gundlach in the face several times, causing a broken left orbital socket and broken nose.”

Aug. 23

Eric F. Woodson Roberts, 52, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with felony domestic battery (prior conviction) for allegedly striking a female victim in the face with a closed fist.

Smithton Police

Aug. 23

Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen in the South Woods Subdivision about 3:15 a.m. “The subjects attempted several car door handles and eventually stole a car that had the doors unlocked and keys in it,” Smithton police posted on its Facebook page. Smithton joined area police agencies in reminding residents to lock all vehicle doors overnight.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 21

Sheryl S. Magee, 67, of Waterloo, was cited for failure to obey police at North Rogers Street and Hamacher Street.

William A. Schmitt, 74, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal trespass to land at Edward Jones Investments, 168 Waterloo Commons Drive.

Aug. 22

Jeffrey M. Bassler, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. for DUI and speeding in the 500 block of Country Club Lane.

Aug. 23

Terry A. Glotfelty, 71, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal trespass to land in the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Aug. 24

The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS assisted police in responding shortly after 8 a.m. to a smell of gas at a residence in the 500 block of South Main Street. All occupants evacuated the home, with two youngsters reporting lightheadedness and nausea. A fire official said the children were checked out by EMS and were fine.