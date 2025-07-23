Police Blotter | 7-16-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 4

Ocean W. Dunham, 20, of East Carondelet, was arrested for unlawful consumption of liquor by a minor at 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway.

Five teenagers were cited for unlawful consumption of liquor by a minor just after 11:30 p.m. on Hillcastle Lane. Brandon P. Jackson, 19, Philo V. Speichinger, 17, and Quentin J. Frentzel, 18, all of Columbia, along with Seth Weichert, 18, of Waterloo, and Landon J. Roy, 18, of Valmeyer, were all cited.

July 5

Vallyse M. Nelson, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI shortly after 4 a.m. following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway. Nelson was also charged with illegal transportation of alcohol (driver), speeding and improper use of turn signal.

July 7

Travis Johnson, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

July 13

Eric J. Frierdich, 39, of Columbia, was cited shortly before 7 p.m. for unlawful possession/use of fireworks at 223 Southwoods Drive.

MEGSI

July 8

Brett A. Glodo, 48, of Campbell Hill, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 9

Autumn N. Osburg, 41, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (morphine) and violating terms of pretrial release. Osburg was facing possession of methamphetamine charges from June 21, 2024, but had since violated terms of pretrial release conditions for also being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 23. Osburg was sentenced to 13 days in Monroe County Jail, and her pretrial release conditions were modified as a result of the latest arrest.

Vicki L. Moore, 55, of Waterloo, was charged with assault in the 6300 block of Route 156.

July 13

Ashley L. Gee, 41, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI at 2:23 p.m. at 500 Weinel Boulevard, Columbia.

July 14

Matthew C. Rautman, 39, of Hecker, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear in court. Rautman did not report to a court date on July 20, 2022, on a 2018 charge of driving while license revoked and two counts of identity theft on March 5, 2021.

No injuries were reported following a crash involving a vehicle that struck a tree in the area of McBride Road and VV Road east of Renault shortly after 9 a.m.

July 15

Jason D. Mirgaux, 52, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear in court for charges of driving on a revoked license and incomplete title assignment. The charges stem from a Feb. 24 traffic stop on I-255 in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

July 3

Wesley A. Corey, 45, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. for resisting arrest and pedestrian under the influence at 100 S. Main Street.