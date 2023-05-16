Police Blotter | 5-10-23

hered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 3

Macy D. Higgerson, 25, of East Carondelet, was arrested on warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) at 610 N. Metter Street. Police and EMS responded to that location about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a 34-year-old man not conscious and not breathing due to a drug overdose. Narcan – a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose – was administered to the man, after which he was revived and transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for medical treatment.

May 4

Samuel Radentz, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

May 5

Frank A. Zdanowski, 37, of Columbia, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated fleeing/eluding in connection with an April 14 incident during which he fled from an attempted traffic stop on North Main Street at Monroe Street.

The report of a battery involving a male suspect allegedly striking a woman with a bar stool shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Park Drive is under investigation. The male suspect ran from the scene and was observed multiple times in town but ran away from officers. The alleged victim, who declined medical transport, was also uncooperative.

May 7

A Columbia resident playing the video game “Fortnite” online reported shortly after 7 p.m. that a player not in this area reported in the game that they were stabbed by their little sister, resulting in bleeding. A responding officer logged onto the video game and was able to make contact with this supposed victim, after which they said they were fine and “just messing around.”

Law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for four motorcycles seen speeding in excess of 90 miles per hour and running red lights on Route 3 southbound in Columbia shortly after 8:35 p.m. About 10 minutes later, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported that the motorcycles were believed to have last been seen speeding north on Bluff Road at HH Road near Miles Cemetery.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 27

Charles W. Dickerson of Waterloo was cited for accumulated trash and debris on his property in the 4300 block of JJ Road.

March 28

MAJC Inc. was cited for accumulated trash and debris on property in rural Red Bud.

April 24

Khalid B. Malek, 28, of Arnold, Mo., was charged with felony driving while license revoked while also being eligible for an monitoring device driving permit for previous DUI conviction.

April 26

Ashley M. Barker, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested on Route 3 at Rose Lane on a Monroe County warrant. Also arrested was Ryan M. Galligan, 43, of Charleston, on a Coles County warrant.

April 28

Neyani A. Eiland, 18, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

April 30

Dontavis L. Newsome, 22, of East St. Louis, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly carrying a loaded and uncased Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic handgun without a valid FOID card and in violation of the Firearm Concealed Carry Act. This came about as emergency personnel were handling a two-vehicle rollover crash on Route 3 at EE Road near the YMCA. As police were investigating the incident, Newsome arrived on scene and attempted to start an altercation with one of those involved in the crash. Columbia police attempted to gain control of this individual, with MCSD deputies assisting in detainment. While being detained, police said they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun on Newsome and discovered he had a revoked FOID card. Newsome was placed into custody. He posted bond (10 percent of $10,000) and was released from the Monroe County Jail.

May 2

A two-vehicle injury crash occurred about 6:10 p.m. on Route 156 at Jason Drive near Foster Pond. A 1999 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jeffrey M. Lance, 34, of Waterloo, was driving east while pulling a trailer on Route 156 when the vehicle lost control due to too much weight in the rear and swerved into the oncoming lane. A 2016 Cadi SRX driven by Gerald G. Gilbert, 70, of Parrish Fla., was driving westbound and was unable to stop to prevent a collision. Lance did not require medical transport. Gilbert and a passenger, Karen A. Waterman, 71, of Waterloo, were both transported to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of unspecified injuries.

May 4

Eric R. Linton, 50, of Coulterville, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (second offence) in connection with a Feb. 2 traffic stop.

May 5

Harley T. Dell, 35, of Columbia, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery (strangle) on Veterans Parkway at Valmeyer Road in Columbia following an incident involving a female victim.

James H. Vogt, 76, of Columbia, was cited for “operating a junkyard” due to storing and handling waste and scrap material in the 900 block of Schewe Falls.

May 6

Megan R. Harper, 25, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of controlled substances (fentanyl and hydrocodone).

Sarah E. Lucas, 31, of Dupo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of cannabis (driver) and unlawful display of license.

May 8

Andrew Buckley of Waterloo was cited for failure to keep grass on his property in the 7900 block of Route 156 below 24 inches in height.

Waterloo Police

April 19

Mike Thomas of Waterloo was cited five times (April 13, 14 and 17-19) for allowing residents to reside in an apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street without being issued an occupancy permit.

April 30

Alyssa A. Barbee of Dupo was cited for fishing without a licence at Lakeview Park.

May 1

Tyler L. Albrecht, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI, disregarding a stop sign and headlight violation on Main Street at First Street.

May 2

Neil E. Huntley, 53, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly striking his minor child in the head, causing the minor’s head to fall backward at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

May 4

Sid H. Gallagher, 22, of Waterloo, was cited shortly after 7 p.m. for disorderly conduct at 316 N. Library Street.

May 5

Jacobi D. Townsend, 21, of Humble, Texas, and Marcus A. Cockrell, 21, and Jeremy J. Neloms, 2, both of Houston, Texas, were charged with multiple felonies in connection with an April 14 theft from an ATM at the North Market Street branch of First National Bank of Waterloo.

May 8

Lee V. Perry Jr.. 41, of Maryville, was arrested at about 3 a.m. for DUI, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Kolmer Avenue.