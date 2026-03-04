Police Blotter | 2-25-26

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 18

Edward T. Mitchell, 58, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant on I-255.

Feb. 19

Britt L. Booker, 26, of Belleville, was arrested shortly after 10:50 p.m. for DUI (cannabis), unlawful possession of cannabis, no license and illegal lane usage on I-255.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 5

Davonte Lamont Weatherford, 29, and Jameshia Tiara Isaac, 28, both of St. Louis, were charged with forgery and theft (deception intent) in connection with a Dec. 19 incident during which two vehicles were purchased at Empire Auto Sales in Millstadt with the use of fraudulent cashier’s checks.

Feb. 11

At 10:44 p.m., an officer investigated a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot in the 600 block of South Jefferson Street found the driver under the influence of a suspected controlled substance. During an investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl. Samantha N. Smith, 33, of Belleville, was later charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl and DUI (drugs). She was also arrested on two in-state warrants.

Feb. 14

Tiarra L. Woods, 31, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic warrants, driving while suspended, no insurance and expired registration on Washington Street at Jefferson Street.

Feb. 17

At 1:40 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle that failed to yield to traffic while leaving a parking lot in the 600 block of East Washington Street. The driver was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. James W. Hilmes, 51, of Maryville, was later charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Shortly before 9 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at Washington Street at Jefferson Street. The officer recognized the passenger, and knew her to have an outstanding warrant out of St. Clair County for a probation violation on a drug case. The passenger initially lied about her identity to the officer. She was taken into custody and found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl. Charged in the incident was Courtney N. Smith, 29, of Lenzburg, for unlawful possession of fentanyl and obstructing identification.

Feb. 22

At 10 p.m., Vicki L. Moore, 56, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no insurance and improper turn signal on South Jefferson Street at Harrison Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 17

Lucien L. T. Smith, 19, of Chester, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in connection with a Nov. 16, 2025, incident during which Smith is alleged to have stolen diesel fuel valued at more than $500 from an individual.

Brett A. Glodo Jr., 49, of Ava, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 19

Two teens were injured in a rollover crash that occurred about 2:25 a.m. in the area of 5100 State Route 156 near Susewind Lane. Emergency radio dispatch communication indicated there was “thick fog” at the time of the crash. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said the driver was a 17-year-old who had been ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath. She was extricated from the scene and transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger was a 13-year-old who was also transported to Mercy South for treatment of minor injuries. Rohlfing said an Illinois State Police accident reconstruction unit was requested and responded to the scene to assist with the crash investigation.

Feb. 20

Dewitt L. Weary III, 57, of Columbia, was charged with felony domestic battery (prior conviction) for allegedly grabbing and holding a female victim’s neck “in a choking manner.” Weary had previously been convicted of domestic battery in Monroe County on Dec. 2, 2009.

Feb. 20

Charles B. Ellis, 45, of St. Louis, was charged with forgery for allegedly knowingly being in possession of a counterfeit $100 bill. Ellis was also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly refusing to provide his name to a deputy during a traffic stop. He was also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (driver).

David B. Jadwin, 57, of St. Louis, was charged with DUI and failure to give notice of an accident at Top Shooters, 531 Old State Route 3, Columbia.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 18

Cheryl L. Helfrich, 64, of Columbia, was charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl and no seat belt.