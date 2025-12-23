Police Blotter | 12-7-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 9

Noella K. Hosick, 26, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of North Main Street. Hosick was later charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer for allegedly punching corrections officer Zachary Feldt in the chest at the county jail.

Dec. 16

Emergency personnel responded about noon to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound at Eagle Drive near Columbia Middle School. No injuries were reported in the crash, which involved a vehicle striking a light pole.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 11

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:45 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Coxeyville Road just north of Waterloo. There were three juvenile female occupants in the vehicle, but injuries were believed to be minor. Parents arriving on scene indicated to police they would take their children to the hospital on their own. A utility pole was struck in the crash, resulting in Ameren being dispatched to the scene. The vehicle, a Volkswagen SUV, got tangled in a guy wire as a result of the crash. The MCSD said the driver apparently swerved to avoid striking an animal, leading to the crash.

Dec. 13

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a vehicle rollover crash on Route 159 near LL Road north of Red Bud. The driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own and reported shoulder pain at the scene. A 2022 Chevy Equinox driven by Michael Schulte, 50, of Red Bud, was traveling south on Route 159 when Schulte fell asleep and overturned his vehicle into the ditch. Schulte was transported by Monroe County EMS to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Valmeyer Police

Dec. 12

John H. Nobbe, 62, of Waterloo, was cited for “criminal housing management” on Nov. 26 for allegedly allowing unsafe conditions to persist at an occupied rental property owned by Nobbe in the 700 block of Main Street, Old Valmeyer.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 7

Matthew D. Hays, 57, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI just before 8:30 p.m. on Route 3 at Rose Lane. Hays was also charged with resisting a police officer and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Dec. 9

Tessa A. Gutterman, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI just after 10:30 p.m. on North Market Street at First Street.

Benjamin L. Morrissett, 23, of Hecker, was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Mark Drive.