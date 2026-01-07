Police Blotter | 12-31-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 21

Ricardo G. Rivera 30, of Glen Carbon, was arrested for an in-state warrant and for speeding at Columbia High School.

Dec. 22

Kate E. Morris, 36, of Columbia, was charged with felony stalking for allegedly visiting a Columbia Police Department officer “uninvited more than once in an attempt to make contact with him,” court information indicates. Morris is also alleged to have obtained this officer’s personal phone number in May, leading to contact attempts on “multiple occasions,” including phone calls to Columbia emergency dispatch personnel. On Dec. 23, Morris was granted pretrial release with conditions she surrender any firearms and her FOID card to Columbia police, undergo a psychological evaluation, refrain from contacting the officer and remain at least 500 feet away from the officer’s home.

Dec. 29

John W. Williams, 53, of St. Louis, was charged with theft by deception and deceptive practice (bad check) for allegedly writing a $92,000 check to Clement Chrysler Jeep Ram, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, for the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Durango and 2022 GMC Sierra on June 10, 2024, knowing he did not have sufficient funding in the checking account.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 26

A single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Route 156 at D Road. Eric Rohlfing, 36, of Valmeyer, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound on Route 156 when he said he swerved to avoid a deer and left the roadway, striking the guardrail. He declined medical transport but was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Dec. 27

Steven Woodson, 36, of St. Louis, was charged with felon in possession of a weapon for allegedly having a “stun gun” in his possession.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 20

Brayden M. Bise, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI just after 2 a.m. following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

Dec. 21

Joshua M. Becker, 42, of Centralia, was arrested for DUI shortly after 1 a.m. on Flower Street at Church Street.

Dec. 28

Bradley E. Hanewinkel, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI shortly after 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Hoener Avenue following a crash involving a parked vehicle.

Dec. 29

Luke D. Wilson, 20, and Riley M. Goessling, 19, both of Waterloo, were both cited for being minors in possession of liquor in public in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at the intersection of Route 3 and Park Street.