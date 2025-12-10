Police Blotter | 12-3-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 25

Emergency personnel responded about 4:45 p.m. for a rush hour vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound near the Palmer Road exit. A 2023 Toyota Camry driven by Larhonda Jelks, 41, of St. Louis, was reported to have been in a hit-and-run incident at Olive Boulevard and I-270 in St. Louis and was driving recklessly on a flat tire into Columbia on Route 3 when it struck the rear of a GMC pickup driven by Timothy Hummel, 35, of Wentzville, with a 4-year-old passenger inside, which had slowed to backed-up traffic in the area. This collision resulted in the secondary striking of a 2025 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Andrew Baxter, 59, of Waterloo, which was traveling in front of the GMC. The Toyota sedan veered off into a ditch and rolled multiple times following impact. Jelks was transported to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. She was cited for failure to reduce speed and is under investigation for a possible DUI.

Nov. 26

Tyler A. Smith, 33, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for theft on South Metter Avenue at South Ferkel Street.

Khayle Hilderbrand, 21, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 200 block of Cherry Street.

Nov. 29

Mary B. Horn, 41, of Millstadt, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. for DUI on South Main Street at West Kunz Street.

Dec. 1

Emergency personnel responded to four afternoon crashes during a period of snowfall. One crash occurred about 2:05 p.m. on Route 3 southbound at the Palmer Road overpass. A 2008 Toyota pickup driven by Richard Reed, 74, of Waterloo, slid out of his lane and collided with a 2024 Ford SUV driven by Deborah Roediger, 67, of Columbia. Roediger reported a minor injury and was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. A second crash also occurred about that time in the area of Route 3 and I-255. Another crash involving multiple vehicles occurred about 2:45 p.m. on I-255 southbound near the Columbia exit. At about 3 p.m., a minor crash was reported on Route 158 as a vehicle slid off the roadway. No other injuries were reported.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 29

Nicholas C. Guebert, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 12:33 a.m. on Market Street at Hartman Street in Waterloo.

Sean Baum, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 5:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Mill Street in Maeystown.

Nov. 30

Sherry A. Salger, 48, of Evansville, was arrested for DUI shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Route 159 at LL Road north of Red Bud.

Dec. 1

Summer M. Cunningham, 20, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal damage to property at a residence in the 6400 block of D Road, Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 29

David A. Burns, 31, of Percy, was arrested for DUI at 11:05 p.m. on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue. James R. Moore, 54, of Percy was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol.

Nov. 30

Ayden M.A. Wittenbrink, 22, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass to property at the AT&T Store, 947 State Route 3.

Dec. 1

Daniel J. Burrus, 52, of Trenton, was cited for disorderly conduct at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.