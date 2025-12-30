Police Blotter | 12-24-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 11

A gray 2021 Volkswagen Atlas was stolen from the 600 block of Eckert Lane in the early morning hours. The SUV was unlocked and keys were left inside the vehicle when it was stolen. This vehicle was recovered unoccupied near Forest Park in St. Louis the following day. The incident remains under investigation.

Dec. 16

Aaron L. Poe, 38, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving on a suspended license.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 12

At 7 p.m., Ernest I. Griffin, 39, of Cahokia Heights, was cited for disorderly conduct at Casey’s General Store, 313 W. Washington Street.

Dec. 13

At 7:25 a.m., Kristopher A. Marchbanks, 36, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant in the 700 block of South Breese Street.

At 10:04 p.m., Adam E. Penick, 33, of O’Fallon, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant in the 1100 block of West Washington Street.

Dec. 15

At 12:44 a.m., Robert A. Childerson, 33, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage in the 6900 block of State Route 163.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 18

DeMarquel T. Patterson, 32, of St. Louis, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a Class 4 felony. Patterson is alleged to have fled the scene of a rollover crash the evening of Dec. 16 “after having caused the vehicle… to leave the roadway and overturn,” per court information. Monroe County EMS, the Hecker Fire Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. to what was initially believed to be a one-vehicle rollover on Route 159 at Roscow Road just south of Hecker. Firefighters safely removed two occupants from the overturned pickup truck using extrication tools. Vernon Smith and Debbie Smith were treated for unspecified injuries, although both were conscious and alert following the crash, per fire officials.

James H. Rucker, 41, of East St. Louis, was charged with identity theft for allegedly using a credit card belonging to another person without her knowledge to purchase goods in an amount less than $300.

Joshua J. Doty, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with driving while license revoked due to a DUI conviction (third offense) in connection with a Nov. 26 incident.

Steven C. Westbrook, 26, of Warrenton, Mo., was charged with driving under the influence of a drug to the degree that it rendered him incapable of safely driving following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Valmeyer Road in Columbia just before 7:30 a.m. July 2.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 15

Russell L. Buhr, 63, of Evansville, was charged with felony driving while license suspended (second offense).

Dec. 16

Rohon S. Ogden, 26, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm for allegedly pushing a female out of a moving car on a section of Route 3, a Class 3 felony. He is also alleged to have struck the victim in the face and is charged with domestic battery (bodily harm), a misdemeanor. An additional charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon was filed in connection with the incident, which alleges Ogden was carrying an uncased and loaded Smith & Wesson handgun without having a valid concealed carry permit.

Dec. 17

Benjamin O. Kent, 19, was charged with criminal damage to property and minor in possession of liquor (public license) just after 2:15 a.m at Moto Mart, 409 State Route 3.