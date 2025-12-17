Police Blotter | 12-10-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 5

Jesse L. Kempfer, 45, of Centralia, was arrested shortly after 8:45 p.m. on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Jefferson County, Missouri, and for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of methamphetamine at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

Tyler A. Smith, 33, of Fairview Heights, was charged with theft/unauthorized control following a Nov. 26 incident at a residence in the 100 block of South Metter Avenue.

Larhonda L. Jelks, 41, of St. Louis, was charged with DUI (drugs) following a Nov. 25 traffic stop on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Dec. 6

Chandler J. Frisch, 23, of Columbia, was arrested in the 900 block of South Main Street shortly after 12:45 a.m. for DUI and speeding (91 in a 65 mph zone).

Jeffrey S. Henning, 45, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. for DUI at Mercy Clinic Primary Care, 1019 Valmeyer Road.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 26

At 12:09 a.m., William P. Causey, 40, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and improper turn signal on Blackburn Manor.

Nov. 30

At 5:16 p.m., police were called to a residence on Blackburn Manor for a domestic battery in progress. When police officers arrived, they found two victims of domestic battery and a suspect was taken into custody. Christopher M. Feldhake, 33 of Millstadt, was charged a few days later with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 3

Anthony M. Bertram, 21, of Waterloo, was charged with armed violence (Category 1), a Class X felony, for allegedly having a Rock Island .45 caliber handgun and ammunition in his possession while also being in possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) in connection with a Jan. 8 incident.

Dec. 4

Janeen G. Salem, 25, of St. Peters, Mo., was charged with defrauding alcohol/drug screening test for allegedly substituting a substance for a urine sample with the intent of attempting to foil the test.

Dec. 6

Aaric O. Tucker, 25, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of an incomplete vehicle certificate of title, a Class 4 felony, following a traffic stop on South Main Street in Columbia. Tucker was also cited for expired reregistration and no insurance.

Dec. 7

Clint A. Rodgers, 56, and Bradley C. Rodgers, 37, both of Imperial, Mo., were charged with felony theft (value between $500 and $10,000) for allegedly stealing a spool of copper wire belonging to AT&T. The wire was on a trailer near BB Road south of East Carondelet, according to Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing. Bradley was also charged with resisting a police officer for allegedly hiding in a closet to avoid arrest. Clint was also charged with obstructing justice for providing false information about Bradley to prevent his apprehension. Clint was also charged with unlawful possession of an incomplete vehicle title certificate, a Class 3 felony, and driving while license revoked.

Valmeyer Police

Dec. 1

Jennifer D. Sims, 41, of Valmeyer, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly striking a male victim in the face with a gun.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 4

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lakeview Drive just south of Lakeview Park. The roadway was cleared by about 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 6

Drake T. Lindhorst, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on South Main Street at East Fourth Street.