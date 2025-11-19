Police Blotter | 11-12-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 4

Layla M. McClenahan, 21, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 600 block of South Main Street.

Nov. 8

Dalton J. Hoff, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 12:20 a.m. for DUI (drugs), unlawful possession of cannabis and disregarding a traffic control device on Route 158 at Campbell Lane.

Nov. 9

Amanda M. Krause, 38, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant in the 300 block of Longview Drive.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 7

Jennifer L. Hubler, 54, of Millstadt, was charged with aggravated DUI in connection with a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 4

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Dawn Nicholson, 49, of Fults, was driving a 2011 Chevy Equinox southbound on Kaskaskia Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to react in time to avoid a collision. Upon impact, the driver’s front airbag deployed. The vehicle sustained severe front-end damage, and the hood became unlatched, striking the windshield and causing significant additional damage. Nicholson reported back and leg pain as a result of the collision and requested EMS to respond to the scene.

Brittany J. Wingerter, 38, of Red Bud, was arrested on warrants from Monroe and St. Clair counties for possession of meth and a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Nov. 10

Zachary T. Leist, 36, of Bonne Terre, Mo., was arrested on a failure to appear warrant in connection with December 2024 charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized title/certificate and theft/unauthorized control. Leist was also arrested in August for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Crystal City, Mo., according to a report in the Jefferson County, Mo., Leader Publications.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 5

Bradley P. Horn, 36, of Waterloo, was charged with two counts of domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly striking two family members in the chest with his vehicle during a Nov. 3 incident.