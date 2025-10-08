Police Blotter | 10-1-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 25

Bobby J. Peterson, 52, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence in the 200 block of South Ferkel Street.

Sept. 27

Lanesha A. Johnson, 33, was arrested on multiple in-state warrants on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Sept. 28

Kyle M. Smith, 29, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. for DUI, improper lane usage, and for an in-state warrant at Tiny’s, 602 N. Main Street.

Shawnee G. Eleazer, 33, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested at about 7 p.m. for DUI, no valid registration, illegal parking in roadway, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Sept. 29

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on Route 3 at Palmer Road. A black 1978 Honda motorcycle driven by Corey Rahn, 34, of Columbia, swerved to miss colliding with a Dodge truck, resulting in the motorcycle falling on its side. Rahn was transported to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of minor injuries.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 24

At 9:45 p.m., police were called to Dollar General, 601 W. Washington Street, for a subject outside the business creating a disturbance after hours. During an investigation, the female in question was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Crystal L. Jones, 41, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (cocaine).

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 25

Stanton D. Vaughn Jr., 63, of Hillsboro, Mo., was charged with felony possession of cannabis (100-500 grams with subsequent offenses). He had been previously convicted of cannabis production in Lee County in 2000 and 1997.

Sept. 26

The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS assisted deputies at about 3:25 p.m. with a four-vehicle chain reaction crash with minor injury in the 6600 block of Route 3 south of Waterloo near the Sydenstricker-Nobbe Partners dealership building.

Austin Mahon, 21, of Columbia, was arrested on a warrant for criminal damage to property in the 100 block of West Cascade Drive in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 21

Brittany D. Cheatham, 31, of Lenzburg, was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. for battery on East Third Street at Main Street.

Sept. 23

Asa D. Summers-El Sr., 36, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested for carry/possess firearm, driving while license suspended and expired registration on Route 3 at David Street.

Sept. 24

Alexis T. Graves, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 2 a.m. for DUI, driving while license suspended and no insurance on Route 3.

Sept. 29

James D. Hanna, 53, of St. Louis, was charged with felony retail theft for allegedly stealing merchandise valued at more than $300 from Walmart, 961 N. Market Street, in connection with a Dec. 11, 2024, incident.

Sept. 30

Police and EMS personnel responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a two-car crash in the 1300 block of Route 3 near Schneider’s Quality Meats. There did not appear to be injuries sustained as a result of this crash.