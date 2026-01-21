Police Blotter | 1-8-26

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 8

Another charge was filed against Kate E. Morris, 36, of Columbia. Morris was charged Dec. 23 with stalking a Columbia Police Department officer. She violated her pretrial release terms and was denied release following a Jan. 1 criminal damage to property charge. On Thursday, a charge of criminal trespass to a building was filed against Morris for an early morning incident Dec. 31 during which she allegedly entered the Midwest Petroleum Phillips 66 station, 1553 N. Main Street, about 3 a.m.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 20

At 9:20 p.m., Angela E. Dotson, 44, of Freeburg, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage in the 4700 block of Centreville Avenue.

Dec. 27

At 11:56 p.m., Cody D. Tutor, 21, of O’Fallon, was arrested for DUI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and expired license in the 4100 block of Centreville Avenue.

Dec. 28

Shortly after 9:20 p.m., a Millstadt officer observed a traffic crash at Washington Street and Jefferson Street and observed the driver of the at-fault vehicle leave the scene. The officer located the vehicle traveling on South Illinois Street and initiated a traffic stop. Michael D. Bax, 64, of Barnhart, Mo., was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and disobeying a stop sign.

Jan. 7

At 1:39 a.m., a Millstadt officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 3400 block of Douglas Road. Upon investigating, methamphetamine was located in the vehicle. A passenger, Paul M. Beaumont, 42, of O’Fallon, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic and misdemeanor warrants. The driver, James L. Monroe, 49, of Belleville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Adam C. Kempf, 43, formerly of Millstadt, was apprehended in Monroe County on a warrant for felony retail theft in connection with a Sept. 1 incident at Dollar General, 607 W. Washington Street, involving a cell phone.

Jan. 11

At 2:30 a.m., Nicholas P. Westerheide, 26, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, speeding, improper lane usage and no insurance in the 4600 block of Centreville Avenue.

At 11:35 p.m., Amber M. Jackson, 33, of Belleville, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), suspended registration and no insurance in the 100 block of East Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 6

Guillermo V. Carcamo, 41, of St. Louis, was arrested on Route 3 at Rose Lane in Waterloo on a warrant out of Jasper, Ind.

Jan. 9

Benjamin M. Lillard, 18, Ahayla M. Critterndon, 18, and Nela O. Zupka, 17, all of St. Louis, were each charged with consumption of liquor by a minor just after 3 a.m. on Limestone Lane at Bluff Road, near the entrance of the Rock City Development in Valmeyer.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 25

Tanner J. Fry, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer at about 4 a.m. at 141 S. Main Street.

Jan. 6

Aaron Schmitt, 74, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to land on Waterloo Commons Drive.

Jan. 10

Kenneth A. Altschuh, 61, of Manchester, Mo., was charged with DUI just after 7 p.m. on Route 3 at North Market Street.