Police Blotter | 1-28-26

Columbia Police

Jan. 18

Anthony M. Millati-Rainey, 38, of Cahokia, was arrested for an in-state warrant on Route 3 at I-255.

Jan. 21

Chandler J. Frisch, 22, of Columbia, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly slapping his ex-girlfriend in the face following an incident in the 100 block West Liberty Street.

Jan. 24

The intersection of Route 3 and North Main Street turned into a four-way stop after a vehicle crashed into and knocked out a traffic signal pole at about 3:15 a.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Temporary stop signs were placed at this intersection for all directions until the Illinois Department of Transportation was able to repair the signals. Police said Jaybe Mata, 25, of Columbia, fell asleep behind the wheel of his 2021 Acura sedan, veering off the road and striking the traffic signal pole.

Illinois State Police

Jan. 22

Michael S. Riley, 49, of Millstadt, was charged with driving while license revoked (DUI, second offense) following a Dec. 31 traffic stop on I-255 in Columbia.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 24

Shortly after 2:10 a.m., Zachary T. Harper, 33, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for no insurance and no registration in the 100 block of South Illinois Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 22

Matthew B. Voes, 45, of Villa Ridge, Mo., was charged with criminal trespass to state land near the intersection of Levee Road and Ramsey Road in Columbia near I-255. Court documents allege Voes disregarded a “no trespassing” sign on a gate leading to an Illinois Department of Transportation access road.

Angela K. Harlan, 53, of Du Quoin, was arrested on a Perry County warrant.

Jan. 25

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 11:50 a.m. to assist after a Monroe County road district snow removal truck struck a natural gas line in the area of Old Orchard Lane and Route 156 west of Waterloo. An Ameren crew arrived on scene within a short amount of time after the incident was reported to repair the gas line. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 10

Kenneth A. Altschuh, 61, of Manchester, Mo., was arrested at about 7 p.m. for DUI, improper lane usage and expired registration on Route 3 at North Market Street.

Jan. 18

Colton B. Biffar, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested about 1 a.m. for DUI, speeding, disobeying a traffic control device on Rose Lane at Route 3.