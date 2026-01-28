Police Blotter | 1-21-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 15

Emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash that occurred about 4 p.m. on Route 158 between Columbia and Millstadt. None of those involved in the crash required medical transport from the scene.

Jan. 17

Andrew A. Carroll, 21, of Columbia, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant on North Main Street at Rausch Street.

Jan. 20

Emergency personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. to a vehicle crash on I-255 northbound at milepost 5. Injuries were believed to be minor in nature.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 15

Justin L. Kent, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with residential burglary for allegedly entering a residence in the 6000 block of Sparrow Drive with the intent to commit theft.

Jan. 20

Matthew D. Brawley, 35, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated DUI (second offense/passenger younger than 16 years of age) in connection with a Jan. 16 traffic stop on Steppig Road near Bluff Road in Columbia. Brawley had a prior DUI conviction from 2008, and the charges indicate he had a passenger under age 16 during the most recent DUI arrest.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 15

Heather K. Rorie, 36, of Red Bud, was charged with forgery and theft in connection with a Feb. 20 incident during which Rorie cashed a check in the amount of $100 at First National Bank of Waterloo. The check was made payable to her and fraudulently signed by the male victim. Rorie is also charged for taking unauthorized control of currency valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 from the same individual.

Jan. 18

Colton B. Biffar, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI about 1 a.m. following a traffic stop at Rose Lane and Route 3. Biffar was also cited for improper lane usage and speeding.