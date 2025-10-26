Playoffs set for local football squads

Cole Hearty (58) of Dupo lifts Brrayden Esterlein (2) into the air after a touchdown reception against Carlyle on Homecoming night at Dupo High School on Sept. 26

The IHSA released its postseason brackets for high school football Saturday night, and three local squads now know their week 10 opponent.

Two of the three local football teams ended their regular season Friday night with a loss.

Dupo (8-1) won 69-24 at Wood River on Friday, setting up for a strong playoff seeding. The Tigers received the No. 6 seed in the Class 1A playoffs and will host Salt Fork at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 4A, both Columbia and Waterloo are once again playoff participants.

Waterloo (6-3) closed out its regular season with a 27-6 defeat up north at fellow 4A team Rochelle. Derez Sayles rushed for 70 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo received a No. 11 seed in the 4A playoffs and will travel to Mt. Zion at 7 p.m. Friday.

Columbia (6-3) ended its regular season with a 49-21 loss Friday at Jerseyville. Kameron Steele caught a pair of TD passes and Jackson Lawal had a 94-yard kickoff return TD for the Eagles.

Columbia received a No. 13 seed in the 4A playoffs and will travel to Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central at 2 p.m. Saturday.

