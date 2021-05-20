Planning commission recommends zoning amendment for recovery residence

The Waterloo Planning Commission voted unanimously at a special meeting Wednesday night in the Waterloo High School auditorium to recommend adding its definition of a recovery residence to the city’s code and allowing those businesses as defined in a B-2 General Business District with a special use permit.

That is the first of a two-step process that could allow a drug and alcohol recovery residence to operate at the former senior living community known as Rosedale House at 228 Mueller Lane.

The planning commission decided May 10 that it wanted to devise a different definition of recovery residence than the one in Illinois statute, so it scheduled Wednesday’s special meeting to do so.

The commission’s definition of a recovery residence is “a nonprofit facility that offers a sober, safe and healthy living environment that promotes recovery from alcohol and other drugs use associated problems. Clients must be voluntary, not required as part of a prison sentence, and only permitted to leave the residence under direct supervision of employees. The facility must have employees on premises 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The minimum planned program stay shall be 60 days, and the maximum planned program stay shall be 90 days. Location shall not exceed 24 residents at any given time. Visitors shall be limited to one visit per resident per week to minimize traffic effects on the area. The resident shall also meet the standard set forth by the National Alliance for Recovery Residences and be certified by the Illinois Association of Extended Care within 12 months.”

Illinois defines a recovery residence as “a sober, safe and healthy living environment that promotes recovery from alcohol and other drug use and associated problems.”

Since it petitioned for this change, the commission spent most of its meeting asking questions of and getting input from Adrian and Leisa Martinez about the elements of the definition. The couple would be two of the owners and operators of the proposed facility, which would be called Cornerstone Laine.

“Thank you for the time and the effort that you have put into allowing us to operate but also protecting the city,” Leisa said after the commission OK’d its favorable recommendation. “I think it’s important. I think what you did by adding those things is right on.”

The matter will now go before the Waterloo Zoning Board of Appeals tonight (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. in the WHS auditorium. The zoning board will consider whether to amend the zoning text to add that definition and add a recovery residence as a permitted special use in a B-2 General Business District.

If the zoning board makes that recommendation, the matter then goes to the Waterloo City Council for final approval.

That does not mean Cornerstone Laine is approved, the commission’s chairman, Nathan Rau, clarified.

Rau stressed that the Cornerstone Laine leaders would then need to apply for a special use permit, which then goes through the planning commission and zoning board for approval.

That matter would not come up until the commission’s July meeting because of public notice requirements.

Previously, the commission had planned to vote on the special use permit at the same meeting as the text amendment, but it learned that was not permissible.

“Last week, we found out it was not appropriate for us to consider that until zoning rules on a zoning text amendment,” Rau explained. “It was a mistake on our part as a team, and I apologize for any confusion.”

There was limited public participation at Wednesday’s meeting because the commission received numerous letters about this matter and heard feedback for almost two hours at the May 10 meeting. Around 30 people attended Wednesday’s 90-plus-minute meeting.

The commission also discussed a few issues that came up at its previous meeting, which the Republic-Times wrote about.

For example, commission member Lauren Voelker emphasized that Cornerstone Laine would not be a medical facility.

“It’s important to realize on either side you’re on of the zoning text amendment what type of center you guys are aiming to open at this location,” she said. “This is not a detoxification facility. This is not a criminal rehabilitation facility. This is meant to be a safe and isolated space for women who are seeking to get help.”

Leisa also clarified that they do not plan to handle clinical services at the facility. She said there is an agreement in place with Human Support Services to manage substances such as methadone – which is used to prevent withdrawal symptoms – if the need arises.

Leisa later told the Republic-Times that she misspoke at the meeting. HSS will be the preferred provider for psychiatric and psychotropic drug needs. If a person needs a medication like methadone, Leisa said that client would continue her service under her current provide.

“Our goal is to get them off all drugs,” Leisa stressed.

In addressing a concern from an audience member about enforcing the city’s rigorous definition, Waterloo Code Administrator Nathan Krebel acknowledged it would be more difficult than usual to enforce all the stipulations of the definition since many of the activities would take place “behind closed doors.”

“This would be complaint driven. It would have to be hard, factual evidence,” Krebel said of enforcement.

Leisa pledged Cornerstone Laine would follow all stipulations of the definition, as it already had those elements in its business plan.

“You just operate as a responsible human being and follow the rules,” she said.

Commission member Kevin Hicks said the definition protects the city in future cases because of how thorough it is.

“It’s the best idea to protect ourselves and have a strong definition that’s in the best interest of Waterloo,” he said. “Even if we have some things in here that are hard or difficult to prove, I would still feel good about having them in there.”