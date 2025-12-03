Pirates have size but untested

The Valmeyer High School boys basketball program lost its top two scorers to graduation from a team that went 15-16 last season.

For the 2025-26 campaign, the Pirates will rely on a solid crop of upperclassmen to remain competitive.

Returning seniors for head coach John Wuelling’s squad are Gavin Rau, Chase Snyder and Ripken Voelker. All were starters last season.

Also returning is junior Evan Hill, who started many games last season to pick up valuable varsity experience.

Newcomers that will be in the mix for playing time this winter include senior Xavier Smither, junior Parker Frierdich, sophomores Caleb White and Tallen Jakimauskas, and freshmen Carter McSchooler, Griffin Kohnz and Graham Knobloch.

A strength for Valmeyer to build on this season, according to the head coach, is size.

“We are bigger than we have been in a long time,” Wuelling said.

An aspect to work on is an overall lack of experience.

“We will rely on many freshmen and sophomores to play big roles,” Wuelling said.

Valmeyer will look to gel together as a team throughout the season and compete in conference play.