Piranhas win another league title

Pictured are members of the Waterloo Piranhas swim team after winning the Kaskaskia Conference Championship Meet on Saturday in Columbia.

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim team wrapped up its 2025 season with a series of strong performances, finishing on a high note in the final year of the Kaskaskia Swim League.

The Piranhas capped their dual meet schedule with an impressive showing at home against the Columbia Hurricanes last week, posting a decisive 360–121 victory.

In the final Kaskaskia Conference Championship Meet in Columbia on Saturday, the Piranhas dominated the pool once again, taking first place overall with a team score of 2,049. That was well ahead of Columbia (1,902), Greenville (501) and Sparta (625).

Throughout the season, the Piranhas showcased depth, teamwork, and individual excellence across all age groups. At conference, the following swimmers won top points for their respective age groups: Violet Ebeler (8 and under girls), Everett Darr (9-10 boys), Claire Weimerslage (11-12 girls), Reese Davis-Grandcolas (13-14 girls), Kendall Vest (15 and over girls) and Wyatt Ebeler (15 and over boys).

At the last final meet against Columbia, Davis-Grandcolas made history by breaking the yard pool record in the girls 13–14 100-yard individual medley — a record that had stood strong for 14 years. She touched the wall at 1:08.32, surpassing the previous mark of 1:09.86 set in 2011 by Sarah Schulz.

The Waterloo Piranha of the Year Award is given to two swimmers each year who exemplify dedication, teamwork, and leadership. Dixon Swope, 9, and Samantha Ebeler, 11, received the award this year, serving as examples of what it means to be a Piranhas swimmer.

At the end-of-season awards banquet, 15-year-old cancer warrior Elsa Wiemerslage was honored for being a long-time part of the Piranhas family as a swimmer and supporter of her team.

“Her support and strong voice can be heard across the pool,” the Piranhas stated in a press release.

This season marks the end of an era.

Founded in 1973, the Kaskaskia Swim League has been home to generations of Waterloo swimmers who have left their mark with countless championships, memories, and friendships. The Piranhas’ legacy in the league is one of excellence and sportsmanship, serving as a cornerstone of summer swimming in the area for more than five decades.

“As the team looks ahead to a new league and the next chapter, the Piranhas remain proud of their accomplishments and grateful for their history in the Kaskaskia League,” the team stated. “Congratulations to all swimmers, coaches, and families on another unforgettable season.”

For more information on the Waterloo Piranhas, call 618-593-4175 or visit online at facebook.com/WaterlooPiranhas.