Piranhas dive into swim season

The Waterloo Piranhas are off to a 2-0 start to the summer swim season.

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim team opened its 52nd annual season with a pair of recent victories.

On June 7, the 2024 Kaskaskia Conference champion Piranhas kicked off their season against the Columbia Hurricanes.

The weather was threatening rain, but it was only sunshine for the Piranhas as they brought home their first win of the season by the score of 258-198.

The second meet took place June 14 against the Greenville Clippers. Again, the Piranhas brought home a win with a score of 387-115.

The Piranhas call the Monroe County HTC YMCA near Columbia home for practices and meets. The team comprises swimmers ages 5-18.

This season brought a change of leadership with the election of a new president, Bob Manning, to lead the parent board.

Along with this transition, the team promoted Grant Higgerson to head coach. He served as an assistant coach last year, swam as a Piranha for several years, and holds multiple current program records.

The assistant coaches include Ryan Ebeler, Peyton Vest, Ellie Ahne and Andrea Kurgeleis, who have all been involved with the team for several years.

Up next is a busy week for the Piranhas, starting with an away meet June 18 at Greenville. Then, they will be back at it against the Sparta Sharks for another home meet at the YMCA.