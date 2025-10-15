Pipeline proposed in Monroe County

Pictured is a zoomed-in map of the proposed EMRT pipeline lateral running from the area southwest of Renault, traveling through the bottoms and running under the Mississippi River into Jefferson County, Mo.

A natural gas pipeline stretching across the Mississippi River from southern Monroe County into Missouri was recently proposed, intended to help feed a major energy center operated by Ameren Missouri.

A public notice of this proposal was published in both this and last week’s issue of the Republic-Times on page 1C.

As explained in that notice, the project has been introduced by Enable Mississippi River Transmission LLC which recently filed an application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

EMRT is a natural gas company in the business of transmitting natural gas in interstate commerce, operating an approximately 1,675-mile natural gas pipeline system extending from sources of supply through Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana with additional mileage in Illinois and dipping into Texas.

Known as the EMRT Big Hollow Project – and referred to throughout the application as the Project – it is meant to support development of a new 800-megawatt simple-cycle natural gas-fired electric generating plant in Jefferson County, Mo., proposed by Union Electric Company doing business as Ameren Missouri.

This proposal, first announced over the summer and known as the Big Hollow Energy Center, is mainly intended to provide electric power generation for residential, commercial and industrial use.

The EMRT part of the project concerns three key components: a 9.55-mile and 20-inch diameter pipeline lateral, a measurement and regulation station and other related facilities.

With the project, EMRT will be able to provide up to 107,139 million British thermal units per day of “incremental firm natural gas transportation service and park and loan service” from its two main intake points in Clinton County, Ill., and Jefferson County, Mo.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 in order to meet Ameren’s requested in-service date for the project of April 1, 2028.

EMRT’s project application features a brief overview of the project that offers more insight beyond the aforementioned public notice.

Of particular note in the application, EMRT requested that the commission issue an order granting the certificate of public convenience and necessity for the project on or before Nov. 1, 2026, rather than the public notice date of early 2027.

Concerning facilities, the pipeline lateral for the project will begin at EMRT’s existing pipeline infrastructure in Monroe County, extending west for roughly 8.83 miles as it crosses down the bluffs and into the Mississippi River Valley before it continues west to cross under the Mississippi River, ultimately ending at a proposed station in Jefferson County.

Among the ancillary facilities, a Monroe Launcher Station will be established at the interconnect site in Monroe County, with two hot taps installed on existing Monroe County pipelines and both a Jefferson Receiver Station and Measurement and Regulation Station located in Jefferson County.

The cost of the project is estimated at $47.8 million to be entirely reimbursed by Ameren.

Among other details in the application, it’s noted that “EMRT has undertaken significant efforts to eliminate any adverse effect the Project may have on the interests of landowners and the surrounding communities.”

Additionally, it’s noted the proposed facilities “were designed to minimize adverse impacts to landowners along the pipeline route.”

It’s further mentioned that construction of the lateral will necessitate the acquisition of new permanent and temporary right-of-way or easements for the entire length of the proposed corridor.

“EMRT is committed to working cooperatively with all affected landowners to negotiate mutually agreeable settlements and to address any concerns.”

On environmental concerns, the application states that the project isn’t expected to have “any significant adverse impact on the quality of the environment resulting from the authorization to construct, install, own, operate and maintain the Pipeline Facilities and appurtenances as proposed.”

Noted in the public notice and the application, EMRT will mail the required landowner notification letters to all affected landowners and other parties within three business days following the date the commission issues the notice of application.

The application is intended to be available for viewing at Valmeyer Public Library at 300 S. Cedar Bluff in Valmeyer, though these documents were not available as of Oct. 10 and were reportedly still unavailable for viewing as of Oct. 14.

As mentioned, Ameren’s Big Hollow Energy Center project was announced earlier this summer.

A press release issued June 27 notes that the aforementioned 800-megawatt simple-cycle natural gas energy center will be paired with Ameren Missouri’s first large-scale battery storage facility also in Jefferson County.

“This is the next step to deliver on our strategy to invest in energy infrastructure for our customers’ benefit and provide a balanced generation portfolio,” said Mark Birk, former chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “As we transition our generation for the future, we’ll continue to serve our customers with the reliable energy they expect while also preparing for anticipated increases in demand.”

For more information on this project, call 1-800-325-4005 or click here.