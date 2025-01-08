Pilot persevering after crach

Pictured, from left, are Mark Amoroso, Maggie Brenner, Clayton Poindexter and Gary Pace at Mystic Oak Golf Course. Amoroso and Poindexter were recognized at the gathering of Michael Brenner’s friends for their efforts in rescuing him following a December plane crash in Columbia.

Tragedy struck a Waterloo couple last month with the crash of a small plane in Columbia, and though the pilot escaped with his life, he and his wife are still grappling with loss and pushing through the early stages of his recovery.

As previously reported, the crash took place Dec. 8 in a field in the 500 block of DD Road just south of Traube Tents & Structures in Columbia.

The plane was fully engulfed in flames when police and firefighter personnel arrived.

Preliminary investigation from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department indicated that the pilot, Michael Brenner of Waterloo, had been performing maintenance on the plane’s engine prior to takeoff from Sackman Field Airport at 11563 Bluff Road.

Soon after taking off, smoke from the engine area reportedly began filling the cockpit, and though Brenner attempted to return to the airport, he could not make it, and the plane crashed into the field.

Good Samaritans Clayton Poindexter and Mark Amoroso of St. Louis happened to be driving by on their way to JB Golf Tee on Ramsey Road shortly before the actual crash.

They previously spoke about how they observed a plane flying low – just 20-25 feet off the ground – when it suddenly inverted and crashed.

Both men wasted no time then as they ran through the field to the site of the crash, pulling Brenner from the wreckage with some effort and putting out the fire that was still burning his legs.

Columbia Police Department Sgt. Zack Hopkins then arrived on scene to further assist the rescue before additional emergency responders came.

Michael’s wife, Maggie Brenner, spoke with the Republic-Times this week to provide a better picture of who he is and what he’s been through these past few weeks.

Maggie said he faced his sixth surgery this Monday, undergoing skin grafts.

Michael’s previous surgeries since the crash have most notably included an amputation of both of his legs above the knee, an especially impactful loss given his active hobbies, though Maggie noted that he’s managed to stay optimistic even as he is still early in his recovery.

“This is gonna be a real long road, and I have no idea how long he’ll be in the hospital,” Maggie said. “I don’t know how many surgeries he’s gonna have. He’s very positive about getting new legs. He was a big hunter and fisherman and golfer, everything we do is pretty much outside. He’s very active that way, so he wants to get the best legs he can get is what he said.”

The couple are originally from Wisconsin – near Milwaukee – but came to the area in 1992 as Michael’s job in the food and canning industry brought him here. They’ve stuck around ever since and will soon be celebrating their 49th anniversary together.

As Maggie said, Michael is a rather avid outdoorsman with his passion for hunting and fishing. Maggie said she joined him on hunting trips for some time, though she’s more recently focused on taking care of the cooking on these trips.

Maggie also said Michael has been flying for some time, buying a Piper Warrior with a partner and getting his flying license back in 2001.

In 2006, he purchased a kit for a Zenith Zodiac. He flew the plane starting in 2007, often using it to fly up to Wisconsin on hunting and fishing trips.

Though it served him well for some years, it was this plane that ultimately crashed back in December.

Michael’s other big hobby – as Maggie noted – has long been golf, and he has been a familiar face at Mystic Oak Golf Course in Waterloo for many years.

Mystic Oak Pro Shop Manager Gary Pace – along with Sheila Jones with Mystic Oak and several other friends of the Brenners – hosted a gathering at the golf course Saturday afternoon.

The event primarily served as an opportunity for those close to Michael to recognize Poindexter and Amoroso for coming to his rescue after the crash. With Maggie in attendance, she was also able to meet the two men who helped save her husband’s life.

Pace expressed his thanks to the two of them on behalf of the group, also speaking highly of them following the event.

“They just seemed so grounded individually and had their hearts and their minds in the right place,” Pace said. “They’re just quality, quality individuals.”

Pace also spoke about Michael, who he has long known mainly through the course’s Thursday men’s league.

“I consider him a pretty good friend,” Pace said. “He’s always very friendly. He’s a really competitive, serious golfer. Takes the game serious, plays by the rules. I’ve had to play him quite a few times one-on-one in the Thursday night golf league, and I always knew it was going to be a tough round because he wasn’t gonna make many mistakes.”

He expressed his hopes for Michael’s recovery, noting how his great determination will be a huge benefit as he deals with the aftermath of the crash.

“He’s one of those guys that you can just tell if he sets his mind to something he’s gonna do it well,” Pace said.

Michael has a long road to recovery ahead of him, though Maggie conveyed his positivity and hopes for the future.

As she had the opportunity to thank Poindexter and Amoroso, Michael plans to do the same when he’s in better health.

“He meant it that golfing with these two guys, that would be another goal for him,” Maggie said. “He wants to meet them, of course, and then maybe down the road be able to actually golf with them. That’s a big goal, but if he has his mind set on it, I think he can do it.”