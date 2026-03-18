Pietlukiewicz sentencing postponed

Republic-Times- March 18, 2026
Brenndan M. Pietlukiewicz

Sentencing on Friday for Brenndan M. Pietlukiewicz, 21, of Waterloo, was postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

The delay is due to defense attorney Robert Bas having a Madison County Court court hearing continued to March 13.

On Thursday, Bas filed a motion for a new trial for Pietlukiewicz, claiming was “denied due process” and “was not afforded a fair trial,” according to court documents

That motion and the sentencing hearing have been rescheduled for March 25 at 1 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Pietlukiewicz was found guilty in Monroe County Court of four counts – including aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony – related to a Nov. 4, 2025, shooting at a Waterloo movie theater.

During the trial, Bas tried to argue self-defense, although his attempt was hampered by not being able to introduce character evidence against the victim of the shooting.

A Class X felony is punishable by 6-30 years in prison, while a Class 1 felony can produce a sentence of 4-15 years of incarceration.

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