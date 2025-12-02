Phyllis A. Spurgeon | Obituary

Phyllis A. Spurgeon, 86, of Jerseyville, formerly of Waterloo, died Nov. 26, 2025, at Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living in Jerseyville.

Phyllis was born July 2, 1939, in Fieldon, the daughter of the late Albert F. and Freda I. (nee Hamilton) Krueger.

Phyllis married Roy Long Jr. on June 13, 1959, and he preceded her in death on June 2, 2005. Phyllis then married Henry R. Spurgeon on Nov. 14, 2009, at LeClaire Christian Church in Edwardsville; he survives.

Phyllis was a founding member of LeClaire Christian Church in Edwardsville before attending First Baptist Church in Columbia after she moved to Waterloo. She worked for a short time as an administrative assistant at Shell Oil before moving over to Olin Industries for many years until her retirement.

Besides her husband, Henry, Phyllis is survived by stepchildren Brian (Robin) Spurgeon of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Patricia (Bruce) Stroh of O’Fallon, Mo.; step-grandchildren Andrea (Nate) Siecinski of Forsell, Mo., Reed Spurgeon, of Tampa Bay, Fla., Wyatt (Laura) Spurgeon, of Springfield, Mo., and Bella Stroh, of O’Fallon, Mo.; siblings Donald Krueger, of Waterloo, Karen Krueger of Jerseyville and Cristal (Paul) Dehner of Jerseyville; three step-great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sisters Marcella McCallister and Alberta Krueger, who died at birth.

Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church of Columbia.

A service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Derick Mickan presiding.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

The family suggests memorials be made to BJC Hospice.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville, handled arrangements.